2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Texans leave too many points on board and were fortunate to win. The Texans came out firing offensively, gaining 60-plus yards on each of their five first-half drives. The problem was that they only scored on three of those drives, with a turnover on downs and interception on the other two. But it was far worse in the second half, as the Cardinals clamped down defensively and shut the Texans out. C.J. Stroud left the game for one play after a hard hit and threw two more picks (after one in the first half) in the fourth quarter. It was the first time this season where Stroud really didn’t show the poise we’ve used to seeing from the rookie. He and Tank Dell made some magic on Sunday, but Stroud’s three picks deep in Arizona territory opened the door for the Cardinals to steal one. The Texans’ defense hung on, but they were a little lucky. Kyler Murray, Cardinals come up short after failing on three late fourth downs. The Cardinals might be the most competitive 2-9 team in recent NFL memory. Arizona scored an opening-possession TD on a beautiful Murray TD pass to Rondale Moore. The Cardinals stalled after that but rallied with a crucial score in the third quarter after the Texans missed a field goal, and it was game on (even with a missed two-point conversion) after Murray ran it on fourth down, thanks to a big block from Trey McBride. But fourth downs would not be kind to Arizona from there on out, as they would fail to convert three of them in the final 13 minutes of the game. First, Greg Dortch was tackled short of the line on fourth-and-3. Then Muray threw behind a wide-open McBride on fourth-and-4 at the Houston 45-yard line. And finally, Murray’s fourth-down pass was knocked away in the waning moments by the Texans’ Steven Nelson. The Cardinals were this close to winning two straight with Murray but couldn’t finish the comeback. Devin Singletary becoming a workhorse for Texans. Singletary arrived in Houston this offseason knowing he’d have to be a complement to Dameon Pierce, who had a fine rookie season and was projected to be the Texans’ RB1 this season. But with Pierce missing the last few games, Houston had turned to Singletary more and more. Following his career-best 30-carry, 150-yard performance in a huge win last week at Cincinnati, Singletary backed that up with another fine showing on Sunday against the Cardinals: 112 yards on 22 carries. This was the first time in his pro career Singletary has had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, and the Texans have needed both as they’ve climbed above .500 and are in the thick of the playoff race now. Also credit the Texans’ offensive line: Singletary was only tackled for loss twice and had four carries of 10-plus yards.





Next Gen stat of the game: C.J. Stroud's 40-yard TD pass to Tank Dell had an air distance of 52.5 yards, the longest completion via air distance of Stroud's career.





NFL Research: There have been 11 instances of a player throwing for 250-plus yards in a single half this season. C.J. Stroud has three such games, and eight other players have one apiece.





