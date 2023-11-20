Jets to start QB Tim Boyle over Zach Wilson vs. Dolphins

That reality is primarily why Jets head coach Robert Saleh is turning to Boyle. New York never expected to be forced to proceed with Wilson this season, but after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear early in Week 1, the Jets had no choice but to turn to the former No. 2 overall pick. He's had brief moments of success in which he's displayed the potential that prompted the Jets to select him one pick behind Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, but for the most part, the product has been incredibly underwhelming.

Wilson's stat line reflects the frustration that has consumed Jets fans in 2023: 190 of 321, 1,944 yards, and a 6-7 TD-INT ratio. New York ranks 30th in total offense, 30th in passing, and 30th in points per game, placing far too much responsibility on the Jets' stingy defense to keep them in games.