Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Wilson's Sunday performance came with a bit of good -- leading a touchdown drive to break a 41-drive TD-less streak for the Jets -- and a good amount of bad -- a second-quarter interception that led to a Buffalo touchdown -- before he headed to the bench with just over a quarter left and his team down by multiple scores.

When asked about the thought process behind bringing in Boyle at this point, Saleh said that with the score being what it was he was just looking for something to get going on the offense, which accumulated a total of only 155 yards on the afternoon.

"Like I said, it was 29-6, and like I said, like I told Zach on the sidelines, it's not just him," Saleh said. "It's easy to point the finger at the quarterback, but it's pretty easy to see you've got missed protections, you've got dropped balls, you've got missed routes. Obviously he's got to get better, there's things that he could have done a lot better, but it's everyone now."

Boyle was 7-of-14 passing for 33 yards in relief, leading three drives that ended in a fumble, punt, and interception. He has started three games in his five-year career, and has a 0-3 record in those contests. Saleh also would not rule out going with practice squad QB Trevor Siemian, who has a 13-17 record as a starter, but has started only five games since 2021 and lost them all.

But the Jets won't wait too long to make a choice of direction, as with this week's short rest before facing the Dolphins on Friday, Saleh said they'd make a decision Monday after going through the film of Sunday's loss.