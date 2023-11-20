Around the NFL

49ers QB Brock Purdy 'not completely content' with perfect passer rating in win over Buccaneers

Published: Nov 20, 2023 at 08:17 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brock Purdy was immaculate in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going 21 of 25 for 333 yards with three touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The second-year pro downplayed being the first 49ers quarterback with a perfect passer rating since Joe Montana in Week 10, 1989 (19 pass attempts). Purdy is the first San Francisco QB with a perfect passer rating with 20-plus attempts in team history.

"What an honor, yeah at the same time, there's some plays and stuff that I wish I had back," he said, via the team's official website. "So I'm not completely content with just that, but I thought it was a great game. The guys around me, the coaching, the play calling all of it, so that's a testament to the team, really."

After stumbling during the Niners' three-game skid, Purdy has bounced back the past two weeks. The QB said he used the bye week to get back on track.

"It's the NFL, anything can happen on any Sunday, and that's like the chip that I was talking about," Purdy said, per ESPN. "So, sort of getting back to that and proving myself every drive, every play that I can be the guy for this team and I have to earn it every single week at practice, meetings, wherever it may be. That's the mindset of what I was talking about and definitely more in tune and being detailed the last couple weeks and finding that chip again."

Asked about earning the perfect passer rating, Purdy quipped: "I still don't even really know what it means."

Passer rating is an imperfect stat, but it does highlight the stellar player Purdy has displayed this season. Yes, he sometimes puts the ball in harm's way, but in this offense, he's pushing the Niners to new heights.

"There's always going to be critics," running back Christian McCaffrey said. "He knows that. Everybody in here knows that, and I like when he plays a little bit edgy with a chip on his shoulder. I kind of hope the critics just keep coming because it pisses him off and he plays really well."

For the year, Purdy leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.2), yards per attempt (9.7), and passer rating (116.1) and is tied for 3rd in TD-INT ratio (18-5).

"Perfect game? Wow," defensive end Nick Bosa said. "I'm never surprised anymore with him. He's as good as it gets."

