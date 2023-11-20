Separation season: Who's moving up/down in playoff race? 

The Jets finally benched Zach Wilson, but the quarterback who hovers over this entire season might be watching his reason to rush back evaporate. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿﻿﻿﻿’ push to return to the field by Christmas Eve presupposes he could make a difference for the Jets. But after this loss, the Jets have dropped three in a row, and have the Miami Dolphins -- and perhaps a quarterback controversy -- on Friday. Did ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tim Boyle﻿﻿﻿﻿ do enough to earn the start? The Jets’ barely alive relevance and Rodgers' return may hinge on the answer. After the Dolphins, the Jets have the Falcons, Texans and Dolphins again before that fateful game against the Commanders. The Jets probably have to go at least 2-2 in the next month to give Rodgers a reason to rush back to the field. For now, they are the 14th seed and fading fast.