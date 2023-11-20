Analysis

Separation season: Who's moving up/down in playoff race? 

Published: Nov 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

In the last week alone, two teams lost their franchise quarterbacks for the season, and one fired its offensive coordinator.

The fortunes of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills might not have been fully determined by those events, but this is the point in the season when every game, every result, is consequential for teams that are clawing for playoff spots.

When the week started, 12 teams were within two games of each other in the AFC, and eight were within two games in the NFC.

By the end of Sunday afternoon, a handful of teams could continue to think about the playoffs and another few could start thinking about the offseason. Even in a season that has seen damaging quarterback attrition and only three teams with two or fewer losses (the Eagles and Chiefs, two of those three, play on Monday night), this is separation season. Here are the teams that started to separate themselves, for better or worse, on Sunday afternoon.

The ones that enhanced their spot:

Related Links

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
7-3

Deshaun Watson is done for the season and that might ultimately end what had looked like legitimate championship dreams. But the Browns have won with three different quarterbacks this season, a testament to their defensive prowess (this was their fourth game this season allowing fewer than 80 yards passing) and, on Sunday, to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s late game-winning drive over the Steelers. If the Browns make the playoffs, Thompson-Robinson will have to do much more against elite postseason offenses, but they are the AFC’s fifth seed now and have a manageable schedule ahead. And their victory Sunday put them ahead of the Steelers (seventh seed) in the standings. Get used to what this game looked like for the Browns, because this is the formula they’ll need going forward. 

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
6-4

It’s time to stop being surprised by the Texans, even though quarterback C.J. Stroud did not have his best day. Their victory over the Arizona Cardinals leap-frogged them over the Steelers, putting them into the AFC’s sixth seed and keeping them just on the heels of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who beat the Titans on Sunday, in the AFC South. The Texans beat the Jaguars earlier this season, and that sets up an immensely important game next Sunday, when the Jags visit Houston. Stroud will have to be cleaner than the three interceptions he threw deep in Cardinals territory, but after Jacksonville, only one of the Texans' final six opponents currently has a winning record (Browns, in Week 16). 

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-5

The Bills have a very difficult schedule ahead -- the Eagles are up next, and there are games against the Chiefs and Cowboys, too, before the season finale against the Dolphins -- but the victory over the Jets on Sunday was a must-win. It snapped a two-game losing streak, gave the offense some momentum under new play-caller Joe Brady, and moved them from the 10th seed in the AFC, where they began the week, up to the eighth. The Bills might not make it, but they at least kept their postseason hopes alive. 

The ones that damaged their chances:

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
4-6

It has gotten late awfully early for the Chargers, whose loss to the Green Bay Packers dropped them all the way to the AFC’s 13th seed. Maybe we shouldn’t have thought they were in the mix after they lost at home to the Lions last week, but allowing Packers quarterback Jordan Love to have his best day as a pro is a further indictment of the defense. A team with this much talent -- and a mostly healthy star quarterback -- should not be this far out of the race at this point. The Chargers are playing themselves out of the playoff conversation and into difficult conversations about the future of the team. 

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-7

They started the week as the NFC’s ninth seed, but losing to the Giants, who started third-string quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Tommy DeVito﻿﻿﻿ and scored more than 17 points for just the second time all season, dropped them down to the 12th seed and also raised questions about whether quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Sam Howell﻿﻿﻿, who threw three interceptions, is really the future. The countdown for the Commanders is close to starting -- not for the playoffs, but for an offseason that will see new ownership put its stamp on this franchise. 

New York Jets
New York Jets
4-6

The Jets finally benched Zach Wilson, but the quarterback who hovers over this entire season might be watching his reason to rush back evaporate. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿﻿﻿﻿push to return to the field by Christmas Eve presupposes he could make a difference for the Jets. But after this loss, the Jets have dropped three in a row, and have the Miami Dolphins -- and perhaps a quarterback controversy -- on Friday. Did ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tim Boyle﻿﻿﻿﻿ do enough to earn the start? The Jets’ barely alive relevance and Rodgers' return may hinge on the answer. After the Dolphins, the Jets have the Falcons, Texans and Dolphins again before that fateful game against the Commanders. The Jets probably have to go at least 2-2 in the next month to give Rodgers a reason to rush back to the field. For now, they are the 14th seed and fading fast. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-6

﻿﻿﻿Baker Mayfield﻿﻿﻿ has been the best quarterback in the NFC South, but the Bucs' loss to the 49ers dropped them from the eighth seed to the 11th in the conference. It’s unlikely anybody in the South is making the playoffs as a wild card anyway, so the Bucs’ best hope is to overtake the Falcons and Saints in the division. 

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
6-4

That was an absolutely brutal loss to the Rams. The Seahawks dropped to 6-4, losing ground in the NFC West to the victorious 49ers. They dropped from the fifth seed in the NFC, where they started the week, to seventh. And their next four games are San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day, at Dallas, at San Francisco and Philadelphia. And worst of all, ﻿﻿﻿Geno Smith﻿﻿﻿ suffered an elbow injury, which could keep him out of Thursday's game. 

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Ameena Soliman, Director of Personnel Operations/Pro Scout for the Philadelphia Eagles

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Eagles director of personnel operations and pro scout Ameena Soliman discusses learning how to evaluate players, how the challenging 2020 season helped her become a better scout and the key to Philly's success in the personnel department.
news

Mike Tomlin heads top 5 candidates in Coach of the Year race; Sam Howell's viability as a franchise QB

Coach of the Year is emerging as one of the more compelling award races in the 2023 NFL season. So, who are the top five candidates? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking. Plus, an examination of Sam Howell's viability as a true franchise quarterback.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 11: Eddie George, Fred Taylor among 7 running backs who belong in Hall of Fame

The semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 will be announced later this month. Maurice Jones-Drew scans the list of modern-era nominees and identifies seven running backs who deserve a gold jacket.
news

Children of former Rams owners establish fund to assist Hall of Fame players in times of need

Chip and Lucia Rosenbloom, the children of former Rams owners Georgia Frontiere and Carroll Rosenbloom, are establishing a fund to assist Hall of Fame players and their families in times of need, Judy Battista writes.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Which overlooked game will provide a non-stop thrill ride? Which slumping running back will score not once, not twice, but THRICE? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
news

Top 10 slot defenders entering Week 11 of 2023 NFL season: Kenny Moore rules increasingly vital position

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 slot defenders entering Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. While one veteran stands out above the rest, a rookie is clearly making an immediate impact on the league.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2023; Josh Allen tumbles out of top 10

Cowboys star Dak Prescott reaches a new high in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 11, while the Bills' Josh Allen hits a new low. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Week 11 NFL picks: Steelers or Browns in AFC North bout? Who wins Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch?

Do the Steelers or Browns prevail in Sunday's crucial AFC North showdown? Can the Vikings extend the league's longest active winning streak? Will the Eagles or Chiefs take Monday's Super Bowl rematch? Check out the Week 11 NFL game picks!
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

With Pro Bowl Games voting on the horizon, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five from the AFC and five out of the NFC. Which team has two candidates? Check out his list of under-the-radar talent.
news

What does it take to be a successful journeyman quarterback in the NFL?

They go where they're needed, supporting the starter, knowing they might never play -- but they can step in and carry the load when called upon. Jeffri Chadiha examines what it takes to be a successful journeyman quarterback in the NFL.
news

Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald and Jerod Mayo among young NFL coaches to watch

For the seventh year in a row, Tom Pelissero compiles a list of coaching prospects under 45 to keep an eye on. Will the Lions' Ben Johnson, Ravens' Mike Macdonald or Patriots' Jerod Mayo become a head coach in the near future?