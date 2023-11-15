Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023

A few concerns immediately come to mind when considering the ramifications of a potential December return for Rodgers: Is he truly healthy enough to play? Is he endangering himself and his future with the Jets in order to try to return to save an already lost season? And who's in charge here, after all?

At this point, Saleh has no reason to resist Rodgers attempting to come back, other than a concern for Rodgers' well-being. Backup Zach Wilson has been very inconsistent in his starts, occasionally leading the Jets to a win and flashing the potential that once saw New York spend the No. 2 overall pick on him, and compiling absolutely dreadful performances in other outings. The Jets can't rely on Wilson because they don't know which version of him they'll receive on a weekly basis. It's undoubtedly enticing to consider the mere possibility of Rodgers suiting up in 2023, especially after his season came to a halt in heartbreaking fashion when he tore his Achilles in Week 1.