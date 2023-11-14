2024 NFL Draft order: Giants holding No. 3 pick; Jets move up to No. 11

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 1-8 (.547 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 11 opponent: vs. Cowboys

Bears' biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, TE, Edge





GM Ryan Poles was smart to insist on DJ Moore being part of the trade that landed the Bears the Panthers’ first-round selection in 2024. Darnell Mooney is a free agent after the season, though, so Poles should be looking to add more pass-catchers in the draft.





See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.