2024 NFL Draft order: Will Rams make highest pick since selecting Jared Goff?

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DT, Edge, IOL
Week 10 opponent: vs. Falcons
First-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. has solidified the right tackle spot, but the Cardinals still need to bolster the interior of the offensive line. I expect 2023 fourth-rounder Jon Gaines II to contribute at center or guard once back from injury. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson is also on injured reserve and scheduled for free agency.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 1-7 (.565)
Panthers' Week 10 opponent: at Bears
Bears' biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, TE, Edge
Trading for Montez Sweat and signing him to a massive extension was the first step for the Bears when it comes to improving their pass rush. They still need to add more pieces for next year, with Yannick Ngakoue and Rasheem Green set for free agency, and DeMarcus Walker producing just 1.5 sacks through Week 9.
Week 10 opponent: vs. Panthers
Biggest needs: RB, DT, OL, TE, QB
Week 10 opponent: at Cowboys
The Giants dealt star defensive lineman Leonard Williams to Seattle at the trade deadline. That move, along with the fact that A'Shawn Robinson is not under contract for next year, cemented defensive tackle as a top need for 2024.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, TE, WR, RB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Colts
Bill Belichick brought in tight ends Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry in recent years. Though Henry scored on Sunday against Washington, neither impending free agent has pushed the team's offense to the next level.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, Edge, S, K
Week 10 opponent: Bye
The Rams, who last made a first-round pick in 2016, are connecting on just 74.1% of their field-goal attempts (ranking 30th in the NFL) after finishing fourth last year (93.3%). The team has had to replace Matt Gay, who signed with Indianapolis in the offseason. Lucas Havrisik, picked up off Cleveland's practice squad after the Oct. 24 release of veteran Brett Maher, went 1 of 2 on field goals in the Week 9 loss at Green Bay.
Biggest needs: OT, S, IOL, CB, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Steelers
GM Brian Gutekunst said the swap of third- and fifth-round picks with Buffalo for corner Rasul Douglas constituted an offer "too good” to pass up, but the team must add depth to the position now that Douglas is gone.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, S, CB, C
Week 10 opponent: at Bills
Safety Kareem Jackson, currently serving a suspension for multiple violations of unnecessary roughness, is an impending free agent and Justin Simmons will be in a contract year in 2024. P.J. Locke is also headed for free agency, so the Broncos might be in the market for back-end help next spring.
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, LB, S, WR
Week 10 opponent: vs. Titans
Starting safeties Ryan Neal and Antoine Winfield Jr. could sign elsewhere next spring. Even if one of them returns or a different veteran is signed via free agency, I suspect Tampa Bay will look for young defensive back talent in the middle rounds, if not sooner.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge, RB, DT
Week 10 opponent: at Buccaneers
Harold Landry and Arden Key are signed beyond this season, but the Titans' leader in sacks, Denico Autry, is due to reach free agency. If he departs, Tennessee should add to its defensive front to keep pressure on quarterbacks in the pocket.
Biggest needs: OT, C, RB, CB, DT
Week 10 opponent: vs. Jets
Raiders owner Mark Davis shook up the franchise last week by firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler. No matter the scheme favored by the coaching staff in 2024, Las Vegas needs to address potential holes in the defensive line as Adam Butler, John Jenkins and Bilal Nichols could find new homes via free agency.
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, IOL, TE, OT
Week 10 opponent: at Seahawks
A few weeks ago, I mentioned Washington had some decisions to make regarding pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young. They chose to move their former first-round picks before the trade deadline. Finding edge defenders should be a high priority in free agency and the draft.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB, Edge, DT
Week 10 opponent: at Cardinals
Losing Grady Jarrett to injury exacerbated the Falcons' need on the defensive line, so they traded with the Eagles to bring in tackle Kentavius Street for the rest of the season. Free-agent-to-be Calais Campbell has been a nice add this year, but he will be 38 years old in 2024 if he returns for a 17th season.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, DT, S, Edge
Week 10 opponent: at Patriots
Cornerback Kenny Moore II, who scored two pick-sixes at Carolina on Sunday, is not under contract for next year. Building around 2023 second-round pick JuJu Brents will be necessary if Moore does not re-sign with the Colts, who picked him up off waivers from New England in 2017.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 4-4 (.515)
Texans' Week 10 opponent: at Bengals
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, QB, S, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Raiders
There could be some rebuilding to do at safety with Adrian Amos, Ashtyn Davis, Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead all scheduled for free agency after the season. The franchise hasn't used a first- or second-round pick at the position since Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye were taken in the first two stanzas in 2017.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, DT, TE, WR
Week 10 opponent: vs. Lions
Austin Johnson and Nick Williams are scheduled to hit free agency. I expect finding young DT depth to be on the docket early on Day 3, if not Day 2, of the draft.
Biggest needs: DT, S, Edge, WR, CB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Broncos
Gabe Davis could receive significant contract offers as a free agent this spring. Khalil Shakir is a nice fit in the slot for the Bills, but selecting another outside receiver to pair with Stefon Diggs should be on the docket if Davis is not retained.
Biggest needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, CB
Week 10 opponent: at Vikings
Corner Isaac Yiadom should receive interest from other teams in free agency next spring. Recent Day 2 picks Paulson Adebo (two INTs vs. the Bears on Sunday) and Alontae Taylor are getting the majority of the snaps playing alongside Marshon Lattimore, but New Orleans could look to the draft to find depth on Day 3.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, DT, OG, RB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Saints
Guard Ezra Cleveland was dealt to the Jaguars for a sixth-rounder at the trade deadline last week. Mid-year signee Dalton Risner could return, but GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should certainly add more linemen in the middle of the draft.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, DT, CB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Giants
The Cowboys have a strong defense, but first-round tackle Mazi Smith has not made much of an impact as a rookie (five tackles in eight games) and veterans Neville Gallimore and Johnathan Hankins are impending free agents. Look for Dallas to select an interior lineman in the top half of the draft.
Biggest needs: LB, OG, S, DT, Edge
Week 10 opponent: vs. Commanders
Unless Seattle signs trade-deadline acquisition Leonard Williams to an extension, they should be looking for more help inside. Mario Edwards will be a free agent and Jarran Reed will be entering a contract year in 2024.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, TE, CB, Edge
Week 10 opponent: at Jaguars
The 49ers traded a 2024 third-round pick for Chase Young and picked up Randy Gregory from the Broncos for a swap of late-round selections. I'm keeping the edge position on the needs list, however, as Gregory has a massive cap number next year and Young is scheduled to be a free agent, as is Clelin Ferrell.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, IOL
Week 10 opponent: vs. Texans
Cincinnati gives up five yards per carry on the ground, the second-worst mark in the league. The Bengals should be looking for line help in 2024 with D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou ticketed for free agency.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 5-3 (.522)
Browns' Week 10 opponent: at Ravens
Texans' biggest needs: CB, DT, Edge, TE, OT
Houston has given up the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league (seven) but is tied for the second-fewest interceptions with four. Shaquill Griffin, Steven Nelson and Tavierre Thomas are all impending free agents, which means the team should be looking for CB help to create turnovers in 2024.
Biggest needs: CB, IOL, WR, DT, OT
Week 10 opponent: vs. Packers
Pittsburgh grabbed defensive tackle Keeanu Benton in the second round this year, but I expect the defensive line to receive attention on the third day of the 2024 draft. Montravius Adams is an impending free agent and Cameron Heyward will be entering his age-35 season.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, DT, S, WR
Week 10 opponent: Bye
Even with playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in place, I expect Miami to be looking for receivers in April's draft. The trade for Chase Claypool hasn't borne fruit yet, and Claypool, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Cedrick Wilson are all due to become free agents.
Biggest needs: WR, OG, CB, DT, Edge
Week 10 opponent: at Chargers
Detroit traded a 2025 fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Donovan Peoples-Jones, but that move was made to win this year. The Lions must address the wideout spot in the draft next April. Marvin Jones Jr. was released after stepping away from the team, and Josh Reynolds and Peoples-Jones will be free agents this spring.
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, CB, DT, WR
Week 10 opponent: vs. 49ers
The Jaguars have a nice starting cornerback duo in Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell. They'll both be in contract years next fall, however, and Tre Herndon's upcoming free agency means the team could be looking for CB depth in the middle rounds of the draft.
Biggest needs: RB, WR, DT, CB, OG
Week 10 opponent: vs. Browns
Both starting guards are due to become free agents after the season, so the team must decide whether to extend John Simpson and/or Kevin Zeitler. Ben Cleveland, a third-round pick in 2021, could step into one of those spots but at least one more guard should be selected in April.
Biggest needs: DT, OT, WR, CB, LB
Week 10 opponent: Bye
Linebacker Drue Tranquill is scheduled to hit the open market this offseason, as is Willie Gay. Leo Chenal and a healthy Nick Bolton could start in 2024, but finding another middle-round prospect to compete for playing time makes sense.
Biggest needs: RB, Edge, WR, LB, CB
Week 10 opponent: Bye
The middle of Philadelphia's defense might undergo a transformation in 2024, as veteran linebackers Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow are impending free agents. I’ll be looking for GM Howie Roseman to use an early Day 3 pick on another second-level defender to pair with Nakobe Dean and a re-signed Cunningham/Morrow or another veteran pickup.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, LB, IOL
Week 10 opponent: at Bears
With a lack of depth at cornerback, the Panthers recently picked up former Raider David Long Jr. off waivers. C.J. Henderson's fifth-year option was declined, so he'll join Long and Troy Hill as 2024 free agents, leaving a big hole in the depth chart.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: S, OT, Edge, DT, LB
Week 10 opponent: at Ravens
Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie Siaki Ika are the only defensive tackles under contract for the Browns in 2024. Unless Cleveland re-signs Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris and/or Maurice Hurst, the team will need to add big bodies up front.