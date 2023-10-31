Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection

The Buffalo Bills are upgrading their secondary, landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The Packers are sending Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Buffalo for a 2024 third-rounder, Rapoport reports.
With the Packers losing four straight games, Douglas suddenly became available. Green Bay recently placed cornerback Eric Stokes on injured reserve for a second time, but they have some young corners in Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine who can take Douglas' place.
The 29-year-old Douglas had been one of the Packers' more reliable defensive backs the past few seasons, intercepting 10 passes in 36 career games there. He started all seven games this season at outside corner, with one interception and six passes defended.
The Bills have a need at corner. With Tre'Davious White done for the year on injured reserve, they have been starting Christian Benford and Dane Jackson on the outside. But on Sunday the team made 2022 first-round CB Kaiir Elam a healthy scratch in lieu of 35-year old Josh Norman to be the primary backup on the boundary.
Douglas' contract expires following the 2024 season. He was due to hit the Packers' salary cap for $11.6 million next season.