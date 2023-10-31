Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection

The 29-year-old Douglas had been one of the Packers' more reliable defensive backs the past few seasons, intercepting 10 passes in 36 career games there. He started all seven games this season at outside corner, with one interception and six passes defended.

The Bills have a need at corner. With Tre'Davious White done for the year on injured reserve, they have been starting Christian Benford and Dane Jackson on the outside. But on Sunday the team made 2022 first-round CB Kaiir Elam a healthy scratch in lieu of 35-year old Josh Norman to be the primary backup on the boundary.