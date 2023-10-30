Around the NFL

Bills signing free-agent RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 01:33 PM
"Buffalo Lenny" is on his way.

Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette is signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad after passing a physical, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per the RB's agents.

The man affectionately known as "Playoff Lenny" spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including helping the Bucs earn a Lombardi Trophy in 2020. Fournette generated 688 yards and three TDs on 189 carries in 2022, adding 73 catches for 523 yards and three more receiving scores.

The Bucs released the running back this offseason.

The 28-year-old Fournette joins a Bills backfield headlined by James Cook, who is currently eighth in the NFL in rushing with 486 yards, and veteran Latavius Murray, the club's primary red zone and short-yardage back. While Cook has shown burst and playmaking ability, the Bills haven't shown the desire to saddle the second-year back with a heavy workload, and pass protection questions have left him off the field in passing situations.

While Fournette hasn't been an efficient runner for the bulk of his career, he adds a dual-threat ability to Buffalo's backfield, given his acumen as an outlet. The Bills have lacked a consistent pass-catcher from the RB spot since losing Nyheim Hines in the offseason. Damien Harris' neck injury also cast a need for more RB depth in Buffalo.

