Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season after suffering knee injury

Buffalo acquired Hines last year in a midseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The back reworked his contract, taking a pay cut to remain with the Bills this offseason.

The shifty Hines was expected to be a pass-catching option out of the backfield behind James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. With Hines out for the year, the third-down role in passing situations will be up for grabs.

A dynamic returner, who famously returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in Week 18 last season, Hines was expected to be the primary kick and punt returner for the Bills. Buffalo must fill those two spots with Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir and Micah Hyde as the main in-house options.