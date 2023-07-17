Buffalo Bills NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Eric Edholm has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC East:
Catch up on the Buffalo Bills' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: St. John Fisher University | Rochester, New York (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|TE Dalton Kincaid
|Round 1 (No. 25 overall)
|OG O'Cyrus Torrence
|Round 2 (No. 59)
|LB Dorian Williams
|Round 3 (No. 91)
|WR Justin Shorter
|Round 5 (No. 150)
|OG Nick Broeker
|Round 7 (No. 230)
|CB Alex Austin
|Round 7 (No. 252)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts | 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 12
- Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers | 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: at Chicago Bears | 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Seventh toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.542).
- Four straight games against 2022 playoff teams in Weeks 12-16 (bye in Week 13).
- Five of final six games versus 2022 playoff teams.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) Can quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey make gains together? Buffalo had a prolific offense last season, ranking second in points per game, but something wasn't right by the end. The run game dried up after a late-season flourish at Chicago. The pass protection was shaky down the stretch. Allen's turnovers became a problem. And so on.
Dorsey took over play-calling duties last season with plenty of tools in his box, but opponents began figuring out his tendencies when the Bills only consistently did a few things well. There shouldn't be panic, though. Dorsey's predecessor, Brian Daboll, took a couple years to get the most from Allen. That said, there's pressure. The Bills are viewed as Super Bowl contenders, but that window could slam closed with any regression offensively.
2) Which playmaker will step up? There's a strong need for a more reliable running mate next to Stefon Diggs in the passing game. Diggs averaged nearly 10 targets per game, and there's a good reason why -- at his best, he's that good -- but the Bills appeared to become too Diggs-dependent.
No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis has lacked consistency. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid has special ability, but will he be an instant contributor? Running back James Cook could expand his receiving role, but it would help if another wideout emerged, too. Is Davis or someone else (Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield or Deonte Harty) ready to elevate their game?
3) What is Von Miller's status? Miller was one of the more shocking free-agent signings last offseason, and his early-season returns (eight sacks in 11 games) appeared to justify the cost (six years, $120 million). But when Miller suffered a torn ACL in Week 12, the Bills' pass rush seemed to go down with him. Buffalo posted a QB pressure rate of 36.1 percent and sack rate of 7.3 percent with Miller on the field last season, per Next Gen Stats. Those numbers fell to 22.9 and 6.0 when he was off the field.
Miller expressed confidence last month that he would be able to avoid starting the season on the physically unable to perform list. If he ultimately needs more time before he's ready, the defense likely can survive him being out for the first chunk of the season, painful as it might be, but that's contingent on others picking up the pieces. Greg Rousseau appears poised for a breakout year, but it would be an added boost if someone from the Leonard Floyd-A.J. Epenesa-Shaq Lawson-Boogie Basham group emerges as a force.