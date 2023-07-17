Buffalo Bills NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

1) Can quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey make gains together? Buffalo had a prolific offense last season, ranking second in points per game, but something wasn't right by the end. The run game dried up after a late-season flourish at Chicago. The pass protection was shaky down the stretch. Allen's turnovers became a problem. And so on.

Dorsey took over play-calling duties last season with plenty of tools in his box, but opponents began figuring out his tendencies when the Bills only consistently did a few things well. There shouldn't be panic, though. Dorsey's predecessor, Brian Daboll, took a couple years to get the most from Allen. That said, there's pressure. The Bills are viewed as Super Bowl contenders, but that window could slam closed with any regression offensively.

2) Which playmaker will step up? There's a strong need for a more reliable running mate next to Stefon Diggs in the passing game. Diggs averaged nearly 10 targets per game, and there's a good reason why -- at his best, he's that good -- but the Bills appeared to become too Diggs-dependent.