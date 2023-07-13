Philadelphia Eagles NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Brendan Walker has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC East:
Catch up on the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 25 (rookies); July 27 (veterans)
- Location: NovaCare Complex | Philadelphia (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|DT Jalen Carter
|Round 1 (No. 9 overall)
|Edge Nolan Smith
|Round 1 (No. 30)
|OL Tyler Steen
|Round 3 (No. 65)
|S Sydney Brown
|Round 3 (No. 66)
|CB Kelee Ringo
|Round 4 (No. 105)
|QB Tanner McKee
|Round 6 (No. 188)
|DT Moro Ojomo
|Round 7 (No. 249)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens | 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 12
- Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns | 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Thursday, Aug. 17
- Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts | 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video) on Thursday, Aug. 24
2023 Schedule Notes
- Toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.566).
- Four of their six first games are on the road.
- Play seven straight 2022 playoff teams from Weeks 9 to 16.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) Can Jalen Hurts get even better after a phenomenal 2022 season? Although the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts confirmed he had made the major leap to franchise cornerstone in his second year as the Eagles' QB1. His reward? Becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history (even if it was short-lived). The new contract appears to have only fueled Hurts' competitive fire, with the 24-year-old refusing to dwell on last season's success and rather focusing on sustaining the Eagles' Super Bowl window. With a supporting cast as talented as he's had, and the benefit of more experience, there's every reason to think Hurts could elevate his game to another level in 2023.
2) The Eagles lost both of their coordinators to head-coaching vacancies (Shane Steichen, Colts; Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals) this offseason, which doesn't bode well for the franchise based on past precedent: None of the five previous teams to make the Super Bowl and lose both coordinators the following offseason returned to the title game the next year, per NFL Research. The 2023 Eagles could certainly be the first, however. Newcomers Brian Johnson (offense) and Sean Desai (defense), in addition to being quality coaches in their own right, take over units that are talented as all get out and possess incredible veteran leadership.
3) GM Howie Roseman was somehow one of the biggest winners of the NFL draft again! (How does he keep getting away with this?) The Eagles selected Georgia teammates Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and Nolan Smith (No. 30) in Round 1, both of whom can contribute in Year 1 before eventually serving as replacements for team stalwarts Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. We know Roseman loves to build through the trenches, so adding two game-changers like Carter and Smith should help the D-line remain one of the team's biggest strengths.