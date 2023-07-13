Philadelphia Eagles NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) Can Jalen Hurts get even better after a phenomenal 2022 season? Although the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts confirmed he had made the major leap to franchise cornerstone in his second year as the Eagles' QB1. His reward? Becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history (even if it was short-lived). The new contract appears to have only fueled Hurts' competitive fire, with the 24-year-old refusing to dwell on last season's success and rather focusing on sustaining the Eagles' Super Bowl window. With a supporting cast as talented as he's had, and the benefit of more experience, there's every reason to think Hurts could elevate his game to another level in 2023.

2) The Eagles lost both of their coordinators to head-coaching vacancies (Shane Steichen, Colts; Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals) this offseason, which doesn't bode well for the franchise based on past precedent: None of the five previous teams to make the Super Bowl and lose both coordinators the following offseason returned to the title game the next year, per NFL Research. The 2023 Eagles could certainly be the first, however. Newcomers Brian Johnson (offense) and Sean Desai (defense), in addition to being quality coaches in their own right, take over units that are talented as all get out and possess incredible veteran leadership.