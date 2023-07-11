Atlanta Falcons NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) The Falcons had the most rushing attempts in the NFL last year with 559, and that's before using the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft on Bijan Robinson. The early expectation is for Atlanta to feature the do-it-all back everywhere in its attack. But will he emerge as a bell cow given the league's timeshare tendencies? Second-year RB Tyler Allgeier, no slouch himself with a 1,000-yard season already under his belt, and 32-year-old Swiss Army knife, Cordarrelle Patterson, also provide their share of value. Figuring exactly how that distribution plays out could turn Atlanta's preseason into appointment viewing.

3) How will tight end Kyle Pitts look in his return from the MCL injury that ended his sophomore season in Week 11? On paper, he should be one of Atlanta's top two pass catchers alongside Drake London. That's not how things shook out last year. After becoming the second rookie TE ever to produce a 1,000-yard receiving season, Pitts' encore was a clunker to the tune of 35.6 receiving yards per game. He saw just five red-zone targets. The bright side is that all of his inefficiency came with Marcus Mariota under center. The downside is that all of Ridder's snaps came after Pitts' injury, so they're starting from scratch. Their chemistry now becomes of paramount importance to a Pitts rebound.

4) Winning the offseason doesn't always translate to winning games, but the way the Falcons have spent the past several months should at least provide their fans ample opportunity for trash talk. They pulled a heist on one of their division rivals, hiring Ryan Nielsen, New Orleans' defensive line coach since 2017, as defensive coordinator. Then they added defensive tackle David Onyemata and linebacker Kaden Elliss, both former Saints. It's not a bad pool to draw from considering Nielsen's unit has never ranked outside the top nine in sacks during his tenure in New Orleans. Add in All-Pro Calais Campbell handpicking the Falcons in the twilight of his career, plus the intrigue of Eddie Goldman re-emerging from a one-year retirement, and Atlanta has the makings of an exciting front seven -- if the pieces, both new and old, jell.