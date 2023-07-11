Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) Can head coach Todd Bowles set the tone starting in camp to make a run at Tampa Bay's third straight division title? The 2022 Buccaneers (especially their 25th-ranked scoring offense) endured long stretches of listlessness to finish 8-9 after going 24-9 over their previous two seasons, which included a Super Bowl LV title. Tom Brady's retirement leaves the team without one of the NFL's greatest on-field leaders, so Bowles' expertise -- the defense -- will be leaned on even more to steer the ship into winning waters.

2) Baker Mayfield is on his fourth team since last July. Kyle Trask has thrown just nine NFL passes. The quarterback competition the Buccaneers are cooking up sorely lacks spice, but the addition of offensive coordinator Dave Canales could make things more palatable. He was the Seahawks QBs coach during last year's battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, a competition thought at the time to be just as bland, which instead resulted in Smith leading a playoff push and far surpassing what his predecessor, Russell Wilson, managed in Denver. Will Mayfield or Trask outperform Brady's final season? Unlikely. But the competition's winner could still offer a few surprises under Canales' watch.

4) The Buccaneers defense experienced an offseason exodus in the trenches and secondary. They still have stalwarts like nose tackle Vita Vea, along with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis, but there are a ton of moving pieces to figure out around them. There is inexperience up front, with rookie Calijah Kancey and second-year player Logan Hall in line for big roles. The cornerbacks behind Dean and Davis pose a similar concern. Apart from those two, the rest of the CB room has a combined six career starts, with 2022 fifth-rounder Zyon McCollum the highest drafted among the group. They'll jump into the deep end in July and see who swims.