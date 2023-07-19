Denver Broncos NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Camp Countdown

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC West:

Catch up on the Denver Broncos' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...

Denver Broncos
2022 record: 5-12

Training Camp Dates/Information

  • Players report: July 19 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
  • Location: Centura Health Training Center | Englewood, Colorado (fan information)

Notable Roster Changes

Table inside Article
2023 Draft classSelection
WR Marvin Mims Jr.Round 2 (No. 63 overall)
LB Drew SandersRound 3 (No. 67)
CB Riley MossRound 3 (No. 83)
S JL SkinnerRound 6 (No. 183)
C Alex ForsythRound 7 (No. 257)
Table inside Article
AdditionsDepartures
QB Jarrett StidhamQB Brett Rypien
RB Samaje PerineRB Latavius Murray
RB Tony JonesRB Chase Edmonds
FB Michael BurtonRB Mike Boone
WR Marquez CallawayWR Freddie Swain
TE Adam TrautmanTE Eric Saubert
TE Chris ManhertzTE Andrew Beck
RT Mike McGlincheyOT Billy Turner
G Ben PowersOT Calvin Anderson
C Kyle FullerOG Dalton Risner
Edge Frank ClarkC/OG Graham Glasgow
DL Zach AllenDL Dre'Mont Jones
CB Tremon SmithDL DeShawn Williams
K Elliott FryCB Ronald Darby
P Riley DixonK Brandon McManus
P Corliss Waitman
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Preseason Schedule

2023 Schedule Notes

  • One of five teams to play three straight road games (Weeks 13-15).
  • Denver is one of five teams to open with back-to-back home games.
  • Could potentially face Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen a combined four times in a five-game span from Weeks 5-10 (Week 9 bye).

-- NFL Research

Subplots To Track

1. The club announced the hire of Sean Payton in February, but the real work for the Super Bowl-winning coach truly begins in camp. After one year away from the sideline, Payton returned to jumpstart a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired. Payton brings experience and credibility to Denver, along with a proven offense. We'll get our first real taste of his plans when the pads come on in camp as Denver tries to dig out of the cellar in the AFC West.

2. All eyes are on Russell Wilson. Last year's trade for the Pro Bowl quarterback blew up almost immediately, with Wilson struggling in basically every facet. With Payton entering the picture, the question is whether the 34-year-old signal-caller can prove last season was a blip on the radar -- and not a sign he's tumbling off the cliff. The offense should be better suited to Wilson's skill set than last year's iteration, but Payton also is likely to be more demanding on the quarterback.

3. Vance Joseph returns to Denver as defensive coordinator after being fired by the Broncos following two seasons as the franchise's head coach (2017-18). His scheme should fit well with Denver's personnel, including studs Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II on the back end. With Baron Browning currently sidelined after undergoing knee surgery this offseason, keep an eye on the pass-rush rotation during camp. Defensive lineman Zach Allen, whom Joseph coached the past four seasons in Arizona, is a newcomer who will help up front, as is Frank Clark, who was signed in June to add some pop. Randy Gregory will look to rebound after an injury-plagued Year 1 in Denver. Joseph will need to find ways to create a more consistent pass rush this season.

4. Running back Javonte Williams recently said he felt "ready to go" for camp, which is an excellent sign after he tore his ACL in Week 4. We'll see if the Broncos' medical staff is on board with that assessment when camp begins. Although Payton loves to rotate his backs, underscored by the Samaje Perine signing this offseason, Denver's backfield unquestionably offers much more juice with a healthy Williams. If both backs are somewhat healthy during camp, we should get a better sense of how snaps might be distributed in 2023.

5. Denver boasts an intriguing tight ends room. Greg Dulcich displayed field-stretching and YAC ability as a rookie. Albert Okwuegbunam has noteworthy athleticism but has been inconsistent. Denver traded for Adam Trautman, who played under Payton in New Orleans, and signed free agent Chris Manhertz this offseason. With an array of skill sets, first-team reps should be wide open to enter camp. Payton has called Dulcich a potential "Joker" position player, giving him a possible leg up as a pass catcher. We could see the top three carve out significant roles during camp.

