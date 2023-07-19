Denver Broncos NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1. The club announced the hire of Sean Payton in February, but the real work for the Super Bowl-winning coach truly begins in camp. After one year away from the sideline, Payton returned to jumpstart a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired. Payton brings experience and credibility to Denver, along with a proven offense. We'll get our first real taste of his plans when the pads come on in camp as Denver tries to dig out of the cellar in the AFC West.

2. All eyes are on Russell Wilson. Last year's trade for the Pro Bowl quarterback blew up almost immediately, with Wilson struggling in basically every facet. With Payton entering the picture, the question is whether the 34-year-old signal-caller can prove last season was a blip on the radar -- and not a sign he's tumbling off the cliff. The offense should be better suited to Wilson's skill set than last year's iteration, but Payton also is likely to be more demanding on the quarterback.

3. Vance Joseph returns to Denver as defensive coordinator after being fired by the Broncos following two seasons as the franchise's head coach (2017-18). His scheme should fit well with Denver's personnel, including studs Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II on the back end. With Baron Browning currently sidelined after undergoing knee surgery this offseason, keep an eye on the pass-rush rotation during camp. Defensive lineman Zach Allen, whom Joseph coached the past four seasons in Arizona, is a newcomer who will help up front, as is Frank Clark, who was signed in June to add some pop. Randy Gregory will look to rebound after an injury-plagued Year 1 in Denver. Joseph will need to find ways to create a more consistent pass rush this season.

4. Running back Javonte Williams recently said he felt "ready to go" for camp, which is an excellent sign after he tore his ACL in Week 4. We'll see if the Broncos' medical staff is on board with that assessment when camp begins. Although Payton loves to rotate his backs, underscored by the Samaje Perine signing this offseason, Denver's backfield unquestionably offers much more juice with a healthy Williams. If both backs are somewhat healthy during camp, we should get a better sense of how snaps might be distributed in 2023.