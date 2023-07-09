Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

When Denver Broncos veterans descend upon Englewood, Colorado, for training camp on July 25, Javonte Williams plans to be among them.

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return. NFL Network's James Palmer added that he was told this week Williams has been working doggedly in rehab and impressing those within the organization in the process.

"I mean, that's the plan. I feel like I'm ready to go," Williams said, via ESPN, when asked if he would be medically cleared for the start of camp.

Williams was lost for the remainder of the 2022 season after he sustained a torn ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

At this point, Williams, 23, is on track for a camp return provided there are no setbacks.