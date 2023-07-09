Around the NFL

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Published: Jul 09, 2023 at 03:08 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
When Denver Broncos veterans descend upon Englewood, Colorado, for training camp on July 25, Javonte Williams plans to be among them.

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return. NFL Network's James Palmer added that he was told this week Williams has been working doggedly in rehab and impressing those within the organization in the process.

"I mean, that's the plan. I feel like I'm ready to go," Williams said, via ESPN, when asked if he would be medically cleared for the start of camp.

Williams was lost for the remainder of the 2022 season after he sustained a torn ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

At this point, Williams, 23, is on track for a camp return provided there are no setbacks.

"It's just all about the evaluation, how the Broncos feel about it,'' Williams said. "Just seeing how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that.''

Williams brought a physical presence along with promise of what lied ahead to the Broncos backfield in 2021, tallying 1,219 scrimmage yards (903 rushing yards) and seven total touchdowns as a rookie. However, like the rest of the Denver offense, he was stuck on the struggle bus in 2022, posting only 280 scrimmage yards and no TDs in three-plus games before he was injured.

The Broncos signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine in the offseason, but Williams still portends to play a vital role in Denver's new-look offense under Sean Payton.

Sunday's comments from Williams follow Payton saying in May he expected the soon-to-be three-year player back by camp and a June update in which Payton remained optimistic Williams wouldn't need to start camp on the PUP list.

So far the plan's coming together for Williams and the Broncos.

