Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered torn ACL vs. Raiders, out for rest of season

The Denver Broncos' worst fears were confirmed: Javonte Williams' season is over.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, ending his season after four games.

Not only did the running back tear his ACL, but an MRI revealed a torn LCL and posterolateral corner (PLC), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added, per sources.

The road back will be a long one for the 2021 second-round pick.

The news was expected after Williams went down in pain on the first play of the third quarter on Sunday. The running back needed help to get off the field and couldn't put any weight on his leg. Williams looked dejected on the sideline before being taken to the locker room.

Williams entered Week 4 as the Broncos' clear lead back and received nine carries to Melvin Gordon's one (lost fumble) in the first half.

Gordon was in the doghouse after his fourth fumble of the season. Following Williams' injury, Mike Boone took the bulk of the running back snaps in Week 4. Beginning with Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, we'll see if Nathaniel Hackett regains trust in Gordon as the lead back. The Broncos could also elevate Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad.