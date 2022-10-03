Around the NFL

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered torn ACL vs. Raiders, out for rest of season

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos' worst fears were confirmed: Javonte Williams' season is over.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, ending his season after four games.

Not only did the running back tear his ACL, but an MRI revealed a torn LCL and posterolateral corner (PLC), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added, per sources.

The road back will be a long one for the 2021 second-round pick.

The news was expected after Williams went down in pain on the first play of the third quarter on Sunday. The running back needed help to get off the field and couldn't put any weight on his leg. Williams looked dejected on the sideline before being taken to the locker room.

Williams entered Week 4 as the Broncos' clear lead back and received nine carries to Melvin Gordon's one (lost fumble) in the first half.

Gordon was in the doghouse after his fourth fumble of the season. Following Williams' injury, Mike Boone took the bulk of the running back snaps in Week 4. Beginning with Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, we'll see if Nathaniel Hackett regains trust in Gordon as the lead back. The Broncos could also elevate Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad.

Losing Williams is a big blow for a Broncos offense that was already off to a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. Russell Wilson now presses on without his top pass-catching back and a runner who could churn out tough yards. A once talent-laden Denver offense has already lost Williams and wide receiver Tim Patrick a month into the season.

Related Content

news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games, the team announced.

news

Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retires after 11 seasons in NFL

A longtime Ravens cornerback is calling it a career. Jimmy Smith will officially retire from the NFL on Monday, the team announced on Twitter.

news

Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) for 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Colts head coach Frank Reich on Monday ruled out star linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Thursday's game against the Broncos due to a concussion he suffered Sunday vs. the Titans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Josh McDaniels after Josh Jacobs' career day vs. Broncos: 'One of the best runners that I've ever been around'

Earning their first win of the season, the Raiders relied on running back Josh Jacobs to put the game on ice against the Broncos in Week 4.

news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after win over Lions: Geno Smith is playing 'some spectacular football'

Geno Smith is among the top QBs in the NFL in several passing categories, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is among those recognizing the veteran quarterback for his play.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson gets warm reception from Eagles players, fans in return to Philadelphia

Philadelphia fans rained down cheers on Doug Pederson, as the former Eagles coach, who helped the club win its first Super Bowl, led the Jaguars onto the field ahead of Sunday's contest. The players were not far behind.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' OT win over Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

The Packers eked out a 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots at Lambeau Field, but MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows he needs to play better.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones considered day-to-day after suffering ankle injury in win over Bears

The Giants received some positive news regarding quarterback Daniel Jones following Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. There is optimism Jones can play in Week 5 in London against the Packers.

news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than'

Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was vocal about Pittsburgh's defeat to the Jets on Sunday to fall to 1-3, expressing frustration over "losing to people that you know you're better than."

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on QB Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'

After a couple of wonky weeks to open the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense rolled over a good Buccaneers defense in Sunday night's 41-31 victory, leading tight end Travis Kelce to refer to his QB as "Houdini."

