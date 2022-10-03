Around the NFL

Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury

Published: Oct 02, 2022 at 09:15 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

There is concern that Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Although Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he had no update on Williams' status following the game, Hackett told reporters that Williams would have an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage.

There isn't a lot of optimism that the results will be favorable, however.

Williams was carted off on the first play of the third quarter Sunday, going down after a 1-yard loss. He couldn't bear any weight on the knee and spent time in the medical tent before heading to the locker room and being ruled out for the game.

Williams entered the game as the Broncos' leading rusher (176 yards through three games) and ran 10 times Sunday for 28 yards. He'd been splitting time with Melvin Gordon, who fumbled for the fourth time this season. The Broncos instead turned more often to Mike Boone late in the loss.

If the injury is as serious as expected, the Broncos will need to replace their leading rusher and second-leading receiver. Williams has 47 carries this season for 204 yards and 16 catches for 76 yards.

