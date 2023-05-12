NFL schedule: What We Learned from each team's 17-game slate for 2023 season

Now that the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule has been released, NFL.com breaks down what matters most for each team, including must-watch matchups and biggest takeaways.
AFC EAST
- Buffalo Bills' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .542 (7)
- Bye: Week 13
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 1: at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Monday)
- Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
- Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- What a trip. The Bills play 10 games against 2022 playoff teams, including both Super Bowl teams -- and the road schedule is particularly loaded. More daunting is that the Bills will play a "home" game against the Jaguars in London in Week 5. The Jaguars are also playing in London in Week 4, which means they will have the benefit of having adjusted to the time zone, but it also means the Bills, with serious Super Bowl aspirations, will play many of the games that will determine AFC playoff seeding with no home-field advantage. The most difficult portion of the schedule: Week 12 at Philadelphia; bye week; Week 14 at Kansas City; a return home to host the Cowboys in Week 15; and then a cross-country trip for a Saturday game against the Chargers in Week 16.
- The division. The Bills have owned the AFC East for the last three seasons, but big-name acquisitions this offseason should make this one of the most competitive divisions in the league. The Week 1 game against the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets and the Week 4 game against the Dolphins, who should have a healthy Tua Tagovailoa and new cornerback Jalen Ramsey, could give us some early insight into whether the Bills are in real danger of being toppled.
- The rematch. The Bills' 2022 season ended with such a thud that the entire offseason has been spent wondering if their championship window is closing. The team that sent the Bills into a cold, dark winter? Their Week 9 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. This midseason game will give the winner an early edge in playoff seeding and could answer a pointed question: Did the Bills get enough weapons to add to Stefon Diggs for them to stay with the AFC's most explosive offenses?
-- Judy Battista
- Miami Dolphins' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .554 (2)
- Bye: Week 10
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 9: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (Frankfurt)
- Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD
Biggest takeaways:
- The Dolphins are a draw again. That peek at what the Dolphins looked like when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy in 2022 was enough to whet the league's appetite for much more. The Dolphins are in two of the marquee games of the season -- against the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9 and at the Jets in Week 12 for the first Black Friday game. And they are in prime time three other times: at New England (Week 2), at Philadelphia (Week 7) and vs. Tennessee (Week 14).
- The back half of the schedule is a bear. Miami has the second-most difficult schedule based on last season's results and it shows up in two distinct stretches. The Dolphins are at the Eagles in Week 7 and in Germany against the Chiefs in Week 9, sandwiching a home game against the Patriots. And the final stretch of the season will be a huge test, especially for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio: Starting in Week 15, the Dolphins host the Jets and Cowboys, travel to the Ravens and return home to close out the regular season against the Bills.
- Tyreek Hill was robbed of his scene. Hill vowed to be the "worst enemy" of Chiefs Kingdom in Miami's game against Kansas City, but he won't be able to do it at Arrowhead Stadium, where he once threw up the peace sign as a Chief. Miami and Kansas City will play in Germany instead, and even geography has gotten drawn into the sniping. The Dolphins' newest blockbuster acquisition, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tweeted that he wanted to play at Arrowhead for Hill, while the Chiefs' Chris Jones tweeted that the NFL saved the Dolphins by not making Hill return to Arrowhead. That prompted Hill to opine that he hoped this didn't ruin their friendship. The neutral site does give the Dolphins a significant break, as does the fact that they have just seven true road games this season.
-- Judy Battista
- New England Patriots' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .549 (T-3)
- Bye: Week 11
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 3: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 17: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- Return of the Mac? The most significant change to the Patriots this season is the return of Bill O'Brien, who is charged with righting quarterback Mac Jones as he retakes the OC reins in Foxborough. Jones, O'Brien and the offense will have to show immediate improvement or the Patriots could land in an early hole. They open with home games against two playoff teams from last season, the Eagles and Dolphins, before going on the road to face the refurbished Jets and Cowboys. That's a lot of top quarterbacks with whom Jones will have to go toe-to-toe. The final stretch of the schedule is just as daunting, giving the Pats little margin for error if they are in a playoff push. The final four games: vs. Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets.
- End of the streak? The Patriots have beaten the Jets 14 straight times, a streak that has spanned three Jets coaches, more quarterbacks than we care to count, and the Patriots' own post-Tom Brady dip. If the Pats are ever vulnerable to the streak ending, it will be in Week 3, when they visit the Jets, who will have Aaron Rodgers and a crowd out for blood against their most hated rival. This also feels like it will be an important early litmus test against an elite defense for the Patriots, whose offensive struggles last year frustrated everyone, from fans to owner Robert Kraft. The angst will only grow if they have lost ground to the Jets.
- Memories. Midway through last decade, it seemed likely Jimmy Garoppolo would be Tom Brady's heir and Josh McDaniels would take over when Bill Belichick retired. Instead, McDaniels and Garoppolo were reunited in Las Vegas this offseason and will host their former employer in Week 6. Given how Garoppolo was discarded by the 49ers, how McDaniels won just six games last season, and how the Patriots have been uneven in the post-TB12 era, it will be an interesting exercise to imagine what might have been if they had all managed to stay together.
-- Judy Battista
- N.Y. Jets' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .545 (6)
- Bye: Week 7
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
- Week 6: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Biggest takeaways:
- Green screen. What happens when one of the NFL's superstars gets traded to a team in the country's largest market? Before the trade was even finalized, the schedule-makers were anticipating how Aaron Rodgers' second NFL act with the Jets -- combined with a boffo lineup of opponents, as the Jets face the top four scoring offenses from last season -- would make for a string of high-profile games. The result: five games in prime time, including two Sunday Night Football appearances (a time slot where the Jets last played in 2011). There are also four games in the national late Sunday afternoon window. And, the Jets will host their division rival, the Dolphins, in the very first Black Friday game (Week 12) on Prime Video.
- A game for the ages. The first and perhaps only career meeting of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes happens in Week 4. The Packers and Chiefs played twice when Rodgers was in Green Bay, but Mahomes missed the 2019 game with a knee injury, and in 2021, Rodgers was in the COVID-19 protocol. Savor this one not only for the history -- two of the greatest ever finally squaring off -- but also for what a game against the defending Super Bowl champions might tell us about how realistic the Jets' championship hopes with Rodgers are.
- The measuring stick. The first six weeks of the season will also tell us a lot about the reality of the Rodgers era. After opening the season on Monday night against the Bills, the Jets play at the Cowboys (Week 2), host the Patriots (Week 3), host the Chiefs (Week 4), travel to Sean Payton's Broncos (Week 5) and then come home to face the Eagles (Week 6). They will badly need that Week 7 bye.
-- Judy Battista
AFC NORTH
- Baltimore Ravens' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .484 (21)
- Bye: Week 13
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Thursday)
- Week 12: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
- Week 16: at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC (Monday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Rack up the frequent flyer miles. The Ravens are getting much of their traveling out of the way in the first half of the season -- including a Week 6 trip to London -- taking to the skies for five of their first eight games. Should they make it through the London game on the winning side of the ledger, Ravens fans will welcome them home for four of the next five games, starting in Week 7 with the spunky Lions and ending with a Week 11 Thursday night date with the rival Bengals -- the same team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season.
- Lamar Jackson commands attention. Now that Jackson is signed and secured with the Ravens for the next half-decade, the logical next step was to put the superstar in the spotlight. Highly anticipated quarterbacking matchups await the Ravens throughout the early portion of their season, beginning with a showdown with rookie C.J. Stroud's Texans in Baltimore. Joe Burrow, rookie Anthony Richardson, Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett follow sequentially before the Ravens head to London to face whomever Tennessee rolls out (Ryan Tannehill? Will Levis?) under center. Add in four prime-time games from Week 11 on and the early London game, and the football world will receive a healthy portion of Ravens football in 2023 -- and we can thank Jackson for much of it.
- Separation season arrives in December. If Baltimore is to live up to its expectations, the final month should play a massive role in playoff seeding. Back-to-back trips to Jacksonville and San Francisco could be incredibly important and are properly set for national viewing audiences, and a return to Baltimore for a two-game homestand with the Dolphins -- one half of an explosive showdown from 2022 -- and Steelers could very well determine if and where the Ravens will play beyond Week 18. As the days grow shorter, the significance increases dramatically.
-- Nick Shook
- Cincinnati Bengals' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .510 (17)
- Bye: Week 7
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 9: vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
- Week 13: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 17: at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- Two straight versus a division rival? Joe Burrow finally exorcised his brown-and-orange demon in 2022, earning his first win over the only team that truly had his number early in his career, the Browns. He'll head right back to the city where he's yet to earn a win to start the 2023 season. An interesting quirk in this schedule is the importance of these games: Cincinnati launches its campaign against the Browns and wraps it up with a home date versus Cleveland in Week 18. If the Browns can manage to be competitive in the AFC North, both games will carry significance.
- Tests fill Bengals' schedule. Cincinnati staked its place among the AFC elites in the last two seasons, including beating the Chiefs in three of their four contests. Their most recent meeting came down to the final few plays, and Cincinnati will get a chance to exact revenge on the Super Bowl champions when they face off on New Year's Eve in Week 17. That's far from the only measuring stick on Cincinnati's schedule. Dates with Baltimore (Weeks 2 and 11), San Francisco (Week 8), Buffalo (Week 9) and Jacksonville (Week 13) await the Bengals in a slate that is guaranteed to present Cincinnati with tests throughout the season. The Bengals don't appear to be headed toward a decline anytime soon, making most (if not all) of their games appointment viewing as we sort out the AFC in 2023.
- Everybody loves Cincinnati. The Bengals have four prime-time games on their schedule, plus four more late-window games -- meaning the football world is going to get a healthy dose of Cincinnati. After two straight seasons of serious contention, it's fitting that the Bengals end up playing in front of larger audiences for more than a third of their games. Burrow and Co. will look to prove the schedule-makers right by playing competitive football against some of the league's most intriguing squads, perhaps charting another course toward a Super Bowl appearance.
-- Nick Shook
- Cleveland Browns' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .460 (26)
- Bye: Week 5
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. on ABC (Monday)
- Week 10: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX
- Week 17: vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video (Thursday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Schedule-makers send the blitz. Cleveland finished last season getting acclimated to a life with Deshaun Watson, who was rather rusty following his late-season arrival to the starting lineup. This time around, Watson and the Browns won't receive much assistance from the scheduling gods, who are throwing Cleveland into divisional showdowns in three of their first four games. This includes a home game in the season opener -- usually an indicator of a Week 1 loss for the Browns, who have won just two openers since 1999 -- and it's against arguably the best team in the division in Cincinnati. The good news: Cleveland only goes on the road once in the first month, heading to Pittsburgh for a Monday night showdown with the Steelers in Week 2.
- Pack your bags. Just as the weather changes from warm to chilly in Cleveland, the Browns will enter a crucial stretch of games that includes plenty of flights elsewhere. Starting with Week 7's short trip to Indianapolis, the Browns will play on the road in five of seven games, including a few western trips to Seattle, Los Angeles and Denver. The latter two arrive consecutively in Weeks 12 and 13, giving Cleveland a chance to stay out in that region if the team so desires. No matter what the Browns do, it's going to be a grueling stretch that will almost certainly determine the course of their season.
- Back out of the spotlight. After the disappointment of the last two seasons, the networks are doing Cleveland a favor with its prime-time placements -- or lack thereof. The Browns get an early national stage for their traditional rivalry with the Steelers in Week 2, then don't appear in prime time again until Week 17 for a Thursday night date with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. If anything, this reality confirms Cleveland's current standing: After the tumult of last season, no one knows whether the Browns will truly be good enough to merit a prime-time slot.
-- Nick Shook
- Pittsburgh Steelers' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .470 (25)
- Bye: Week 6
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC (Monday)
- Week 8: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m. on NBC (Saturday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Pittsburgh: home of must-see football. The Steelers enter the season with the eighth-easiest schedule, according to last year's results. That doesn't mean they'll go through 2023 without challenges, though. The good news for the Steel City: Many of those tests will come in the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh's home slate includes games against San Francisco, Cleveland, Baltimore, Jacksonville, New England, Cincinnati and Green Bay. Most of its "tough" games will come at home, a place Kenny Pickett knows quite well. Wash and line dry those Terrible Towels, Steelers fans -- you're going to need them this season.
- Intrigue is back. A productive offseason and the optimism provided by Pickett have placed the Steelers back in the spotlight of the NFL, even in a tough AFC North. After starting the season against NFC finalist San Francisco, Pittsburgh will make consecutive prime-time appearances in Weeks 2 and 3, hosting the rival Browns before flying west to take on the Raiders, a rematch of a thrilling finish late in the 2022 season. Thursday night will be Steelers' night at least twice this fall, too, as they host the Titans and Patriots in Weeks 9 and 14. If the Steelers' new additions mesh well with their core of young talent and stingy defense, these will all be worth watching.
- Three games could determine the season. Even if it has occasionally ended in the heartbreak of narrowly missing the postseason, the Steelers have been known to finish campaigns on strong notes. They'll need that type of energy in the final three weeks of this season. The Steelers host Cincinnati for a Saturday game in Week 16 in what could be pivotal to the final AFC North standings, hit the road for a trip to Seattle and return to renew one of the NFL's most popular rivalries against Baltimore to close the season. A game to decide the division would be rather appetizing in Week 18. That's by design, and if it carries significant implication, you can bank on it being flexed to prime time.
-- Nick Shook
AFC SOUTH
- Houston Texans' complete 2022 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .431 (30)
- Bye: Week 7
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- Familiar face: The Texans faced their former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, in his return from an 11-game suspension last year and it was an ugly game. This time around, they'll see him back in Houston on Christmas Eve, and the Browns signal-caller should be more polished by that point. The Texans lost that contest by a score of 27-14 as Watson only threw for 131 yards and tossed an interception. This game might not have any significance for the new faces in Houston -- specifically head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud -- but it surely will mean plenty to Watson.
- Travel trouble. The Texans better be focused when the season begins. They'll have three road games in the first five weeks, including the season opener at Baltimore and a Week 3 matchup in Jacksonville. This isn't an ideal scenario for a young team that might very well be starting a rookie quarterback. However, it's also a good opportunity to see what the Texans are building and how far they have to go.
- Southern cooking. The Texans are going to become quite familiar with the NFC South between mid-October and mid-November. They will play four straight games against teams in that division, with Atlanta, New Orleans, Carolina and Tampa Bay all coming during that stretch. The upside here is that the NFC South was the worst division in football in 2022, with Tampa Bay winning the crown with an 8-9 record. This is the time when Houston should be most competitive.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
- Indianapolis Colts' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .434 (29)
- Bye: Week 11
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 9: at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 18: vs. Houston Texans, TBD
Biggest takeaways:
- The future. Indianapolis was one of the three AFC South teams that drafted a quarterback, and if Anthony Richardson wins the starting job coming out of training camp -- HINT: team owner Jim Irsay believes strongly that players have to play to improve -- we'll get a very early look at how these new-look Colts measure up in the AFC South. They open against the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback the rest of the division is chasing, and then go to Houston to face No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud. In Week 5, they face the Titans and then have the Jaguars again in Week 6. Richardson is considered a raw talent, and the Colts are prepared for growing pains, but this early stretch could be a glimpse into what the future holds. And the season finale against the Texans provides a good measuring stick for the No. 4 overall pick's Year 1 growth.
- The choice. Irsay said the Colts likely would have drafted Richardson even if they had the first overall pick. In Week 9, they'll see the quarterback they would have passed on in that hypothetical world, with the Colts visiting Panthers, who drafted Bryce Young at No. 1. Another choice that will be on display in that Sunday afternoon contest: The Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich and hire Shane Steichen. Reich is in his first year as the Panthers' head man.
- Next gen rivalry. For much of the 2000s, the nearly-annual Colts-Patriots game was the high point of the season and all but determined home-field advantage in the AFC. The stakes in Week 10 likely won't be anywhere near that high -- but this game, to be played in Frankfurt, Germany -- may present a look at how two young successors to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are shaping up and if the futures of their respective teams will be anywhere near as exciting and successful as the pasts. This is the Colts' only scheduled nationally televised game, which says everything about the fortunes they are hoping Richardson can reverse.
-- Judy Battista
- Jacksonville Jaguars' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .477 (23)
- Bye: Week 9
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (London)
- Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
Biggest takeaways:
- The AFC gauntlet. With a scintillating second half of the 2022 season and a stunning playoff victory, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars announced their arrival. We'll find out how seriously they should be taken as contenders -- and how Lawrence stacks up in the quarterback-loaded conference -- during two stretches of the season. The early one -- Weeks 2 and 5 -- has games against the Chiefs and Bills (in London), respectively. The second stretch -- Weeks 13 and 15 -- is against the Bengals and Ravens, respectively.
- London calling. The Jaguars are playing back-to-back games in London in Weeks 4 (the Falcons) and 5 (the Bills, technically a road game for the Jaguars). That makes them the first team in the NFL to play two regular-season games outside the United States. Staying in London reduces travel wear and tear and gives the international audience longer exposure to Lawrence, one of the league's rising stars. But for a team that now has real postseason aspirations, an extended road trip invites greater distractions. Interestingly, the Jaguars elected not to take the bye week after they return -- the bye is in Week 9.
- The rookies. Every other team in the AFC South drafted a quarterback this spring, and Jacksonville will get to see two of them very early. The Jaguars open the season against the Colts in Indianapolis, where Anthony Richardson is likely to be starting immediately, given owner Jim Irsay's belief that players only improve by playing. Two weeks later, the Texans and C.J. Stroud travel to Jacksonville, and in Week 6, the Jaguars host the Colts. Facing the rookies so early is likely a significant edge for the Jags.
- The Trevor effect. How much does the NFL believe Lawrence is a star? The league gave Jacksonville three prime-time games -- Weeks 7 (at New Orleans, Thursday Night Football), 13 (vs. Cincinnati, Monday Night Football) and 15 (vs. Baltimore, Sunday Night Football) -- the first time since 2011 the Jaguars are in prime time that often. And as mentioned above, the Jags also have two games across the pond that go to national audiences.
-- Judy Battista
- Tennessee Titans' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .448 (28)
- Bye: Week 7
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (London)
- Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- Come out swinging. The Titans better be ready to go at the start of the season. Their opener is a road trip to New Orleans and then they hit a five-week stretch that includes games against the Chargers, Browns, Bengals and Ravens (in Tottenham). All four of those teams will be valid playoff contenders and also feature some of the most dynamic quarterbacks in football (Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson). Tennessee better have its defense tightened up early. All those teams have the firepower to explode in a hurry.
- On the road again. Tennessee tends to be a team that improves over the course of the season, but that will be a tougher task given what happens in November. The Titans will play four road games in six weeks -- against the Steelers, Buccaneers, Jaguars and Dolphins -- and this is when their offense could struggle. All of those teams project to be tough on defense, as the first three squads ranked in the top 13 last year in points allowed. The last one, Miami, landed respected defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.
- Better late than never. One of the oddities of this year's schedule is how few AFC South games the Titans will play in the first half of the season. The Colts are the only divisional rival they'll face in the first 10 weeks, a road trip that happens on Oct. 8 (Week 5). Their next AFC South matchup will be at Jacksonville on Nov. 19 (Week 11) and all the rest come in December and January. Regardless of how the Titans fare earlier in the year, they'll have ample opportunities to beat up on the division when it matters most.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
AFC WEST
- Denver Broncos' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .517 (T-12)
- Bye: Week 9
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 3: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 10: at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 15: at Detroit Lions, TBD
Biggest takeaways:
- The return of Nathaniel Hackett. The New York Jets come to Denver on Oct. 8, which means Broncos fans get to see how their head coach from last season looks on the other side. Hackett now works as the Jets offensive coordinator because he presided over one of the ugliest seasons the Broncos have produced in years. He's also coaching the player who was once rumored to be a trade target for Denver before Russell Wilson arrived at quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. This game won't lack for intrigue or entertainment.
- Great chance to start fast. Head coach Sean Payton is rebuilding the culture in Denver, and he'll have no better shot at seeing what this team is made of than in the first month of the season. The Broncos will see three opponents who missed the 2022 playoffs in the first four weeks: the Raiders, Commanders and Bears. None of these games will be easy, but they all should be winnable. Denver will need to stack as many wins as possible in September to be in postseason contention later in the year.
- Double dose of defending champs. One of the stranger stretches in Denver's schedule happens in October. It will play Kansas City on the road in a Thursday night game in Week 6, then host them in Week 8. The Broncos saw the Chiefs twice last year in a four-week span -- losing both games by a combined nine points -- but this obviously will be a more difficult challenge. We'll quickly learn how much of a player Denver can be in the AFC West before Halloween even arrives.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
- Kansas City Chiefs' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .512 (16)
- Bye: Week 10
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (NFL Kickoff Game)
- Week 4: at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
- Week 17: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- A long wait for that Super Bowl rematch. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and it felt like the season opener would be a good place to match up these two teams once again. Instead, they won't see one another until a Monday night game in Kansas City on Nov. 20 (Week 11). The Detroit Lions get to step into the spotlight in that season opener on Sept. 7, which isn't a bad option. The Lions will be a trendy pick to win the NFC North and make some noise in the postseason. They can show a lot against the defending Super Bowl champs right out of the gate.
- Here comes Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs will once again have their fair share of prime-time games -- five in all -- but it's their Week 9 trip to Frankfurt, Germany, that will be one of the most anticipated contests of the season. Not only will the Miami Dolphins be a formidable opponent, but the Chiefs also will be facing wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016 through 2021. The Chiefs proved they would be just fine after trading Hill to Miami last offseason. Now Hill finally has a chance to show his former team what he can do with his current teammates.
- The final five weeks will be a grind. The Chiefs only lost three games in 2022 and two of those came against teams they'll see in December this year: Buffalo and Cincinnati. The Chargers also suffered two three-point losses to Kansas City last season, and they'll be just as dangerous this year. The Chiefs benefitted from an easy stretch of games in the second half of 2022. This year's late-season contests will go a long way toward determining playoff seedings and division championships.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
- Las Vegas Raiders' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .524 (10)
- Bye: Week 13
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 6: vs. New England Patriots, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 11: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- Rough road. The Raiders' season largely will be defined by what happens between late October and Christmas. They will play eight games during that stretch, and it looks like a gauntlet at first glance: the Lions, Giants, Jets, Dolphins, Chiefs (twice), Vikings and Chargers. Five of those teams made the postseason last year. The other two (the Lions and Jets) have high hopes that they'll be playing deep into January this season.
- Patriot Day. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels faced his mentor, New England HC Bill Belichick, last season and came away with a 30-24 win after a wild final play. They'll do Round 2 on Oct. 15, when the Patriots return to Vegas. This time around, there will be another ex-Pat in the mix, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gets his shot against the team he played with from 2014 to '17. Jimmy G has competed against New England only once since that franchise traded him to San Francisco in 2017, and that wound up being a 33-6 win for the 49ers. Given the uncertainty of the New England offense, the odds should be in his favor in this one as well.
- Pressure package. Speaking of Garoppolo, he better hope the Raiders' offensive line is as solid as it was last season. That unit ranked tied for ninth in the league in sacks allowed and it will be tested early this fall. The Raiders will see a variety of top pass rushers in the first six weeks of the season, including those playing for Pittsburgh (T.J. Watt), New England (Matt Judon, Josh Uche) and Los Angeles Chargers (Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa). Depending on the rehabilitation schedules from ACL injuries for Buffalo's Von Miller and Green Bay's Rashan Gary, those dangerous defenders could be on the schedule, as well.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
- L.A. Chargers' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .517 (T-12)
- Bye: Week 5
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills, 8 p.m. ET on Peacock (Saturday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Chief challenge. If the Chargers want to be a serious championship contender, then they must overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. The first opportunity to do that comes on Oct. 22, when Los Angeles travels to Arrowhead. The Chargers hoped to achieve a statement win on the road against the Chiefs last season, only to suffer a three-point loss that was largely influenced by a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kansas City rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson late in that game. The Chargers know they've made a number of costly errors against the Chiefs in the past. This is the perfect chance to show they've learned from those mistakes.
- Bye, bye, bye. It's probably not the best timing for the Chargers' bye to come in the fifth week of the regular season. This is a team that annually has been besieged by injuries, and it's hard to imagine a group that lost more stars over the course of last season. The list of banged-up Chargers lost at critical junctures of 2023 included: edge rusher Joey Bosa, left tackle Rashawn Slater, cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. And let's not forget quarterback Justin Herbert played a good part of the year with a rib injury. The Chargers can't afford those kinds of setbacks again. If they come, then it certainly won't help that their best time to rest comes in early October.
- Turning point. The most telling part of the Chargers' season will come after that bye week. They have a five-game stretch that will feature only one game that will be considered a favorable matchup: an Oct. 29 meeting with the Chicago Bears. Aside from that, Los Angeles will play the Cowboys on Monday night (Week 6), travel to Kansas City (Week 7) and the New York Jets (Week 8) and host the Lions in Week 10. The Chargers have a ton of high hopes for this coming year. We'll know if they can achieve them after this daunting part of the schedule.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
NFC EAST
- Dallas Cowboys' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .549 (T-3)
- Bye: Week 7
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 5: at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
- Week 15: at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Biggest takeaways:
- Better enjoy that Turkey Day. The Cowboys' season might be defined by what happens after their Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders. Dallas has three straight games against 2022 playoff participants (Seattle, Philadelphia and a road trip to Buffalo) and closes with road trips to Miami and Washington sandwiched around a Saturday night clash with Detroit at home. That's quite a few explosive offenses and a couple dynamic quarterbacks (Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Buffalo's Josh Allen) to see at such a critical juncture of the season. This will be the stretch when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn really earns his money.
- Going back to Cali. Dallas also didn't get any favors in the middle of the season with a couple of prime-time games. The Cowboys will be in California on consecutive weeks for a Sunday night game against San Francisco on Oct. 8 (Week 5) and a Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 16 (Week 6). The good news is that Dallas gets its bye right after that point. It will need it after banging with two formidable opponents like that on the West Coast.
- New York, New York. No team attracts the spotlight like the Cowboys, which is why their first two games will be marquee matchups. They'll open the season on Sunday night against the Giants in New York before the Jets come to Dallas in Week 2 for what will surely be a highly anticipated affair with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Cowboys should once again have one of the best pass defenses in the league. We'll learn real fast what kind of impact Rodgers has on his new squad.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
- N.Y. Giants' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .549 (T-3)
- Bye: Week 13
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
- Week 3: at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Thursday)
- Week 18: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
Biggest takeaways:
- Tough opening. The Giants have the third-hardest strength of schedule based on last year's results. They'll be tested immediately, with four of their first six games against teams that made the playoffs last season. That opening stretch features games against the Cowboys and 49ers, as well as back-to-back road trips in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Dolphins and Bills, the latter of which will mark coach Brian Daboll's return to the team for which he was offensive coordinator. Of particular interest: How quickly can the offensive additions make an impact against top defenses like the 49ers' unit? Will New York be able to keep up with explosive offenses in Miami and Buffalo?
- Cross-town rivalry. It's been a long time since the Jets and Giants were relevant at the same time, but their midseason meeting (Week 8) will carry more weight than usual, with both teams harboring serious postseason aspirations. This game will be a good time for the Giants to take stock, too. It comes after a very difficult start and just before a three-game road swing that takes them to Las Vegas, Dallas and Washington.
- Christmas cheer? We might not see much goodwill toward man on Christmas, which is when the Giants play perhaps their most hated rival, the Eagles. Philadelphia swept the Giants in 2022, including a blowout 38-7 victory in the Divisional Round. This game, coming in Week 16 of the regular season, will almost certainly have massive playoff implications for both teams, and the NFC in general. And two weeks later, the Giants and Eagles play again in the regular-season finale.
- On the road again. And again. The Giants open at home, but after that, they will barely be around a long stretch of time. Seven of their next 10 games are on the road. That includes back-to-back games in Arizona and San Francisco, back-to-back in Miami and Buffalo and back-to-back-to-back in Las Vegas, Dallas and Washington. The good news is that after Nov. 19, the G-Men are away just twice more in the regular season.
-- Judy Battista
- Philadelphia Eagles' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .566 (1)
- Bye: Week 10
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 6: at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Monday)
- Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Biggest takeaways:
- Ease on down the road. The Eagles can't complain about how their season starts. They will only see one team that had a winning record in 2022 during the first five weeks: Minnesota. Two of the other opponents in this span (Tampa Bay and Washington) will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks. Another one, New England, will be trying to prove there are reasons to be optimistic about quarterback Mac Jones and an offense that underwhelmed in 2023. The Eagles may have lost defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, but that unit should shine early with this slate.
- Things get ugly in a hurry. Philadelphia will treasure that first month based on what awaits it after that. The Eagles will play eight games against playoff teams from last year over a 10-week span. That stretch includes two games against the Cowboys and matchups with championship contenders like the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers. Oh yeah, the vastly improved Jets are one of the teams during that run that didn't make the postseason in 2022. Nobody will be able to complain about the quality of quarterback play the Eagles face in the regular season this time around.
- Born to run. As great as quarterback Jalen Hurts was in 2022, the Eagles also boasted the league's fifth-best rushing attack. That ground game should be excited about what awaits Philadelphia at the end of the regular season. Its last five games include four contests against opponents that struggled to stop the run last year, as the Cowboys, Giants and Seahawks finished in the bottom third of the league in that category. All of those teams hope to improve in that area this coming year. However, the Eagles have the offensive line, talent and scheme to be equally daunting again.
-- Jeffri Chadiha
- Washington Commanders' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .535 (8)
- Bye: Week 14
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 7: at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS (Thanksgiving)
Biggest takeaways:
- Dawn of a new era? There is a possibility that by the time the season starts, the Commanders will be owned by someone other than Dan Snyder. A sale, even if it is completed this summer, likely wouldn't yield immediate changes on the field. But in the stands, where fans have stayed away as the team has lost and Snyder's personal and professional behavior have been investigated, the change might be evident in renewed hope for the future. The home opener against the Cardinals in Week 1 is not the sexiest matchup, but it is one of the more winnable-looking games on the schedule -- and it will be an interesting barometer of how quickly what was once one of the NFL's most devoted fan bases will return.
- Dawn of a new era, Part II? The Commanders seem committed to giving Sam Howell, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, every chance to be the starting quarterback after he performed well in last season's finale. The schedule-makers gave the second-year pro a soft landing with an opener against the Cardinals, who had the league's 31st-ranked scoring defense last season and who may not have Kyler Murray back from his knee injury. Things won't get any easier after that, though. The Commanders play the Eagles twice in the first half of the season (Weeks 4 and 8), have two games against the Giants before Thanksgiving (Weeks 7 and 11) and have the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day (Week 12).
- End of an era? Ron Rivera deserves praise for keeping the Commanders competitive on the field while the franchise has been at the center of a nearly-endless string of controversies and investigations. Still, in three seasons, he has never had a winning record, is 22-27-1 overall and the lone playoff appearance ended in the Wild Card Round. New owners typically want to put their own management in place. The schedule-makers didn't do Rivera any favors if he is coaching for his job down the stretch. The Commanders finish at the Jets (Week 16) before back-to-back home games against the 49ers (Week 17) and Cowboys (Week 18).
-- Judy Battista
NFC NORTH
- Chicago Bears' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .497 (T-18)
- Bye: Week 13
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
Biggest takeaways:
- NFL buying Justin Fields hype. Often, the team with the worst record in the previous season is mostly relegated to early-game slates. Not so with these Bears, who were given four prime-time games despite being fresh off a 3-14 campaign. Two of the four are immovable Thursday games: at Washington in Week 5; vs. Carolina in Week 10. In addition to the prime-time contests, Chicago is currently set to have three late-afternoon window games, including Week 3 at Kansas City. It's not just the Chicago market causing the league to put the Bears in stand-alone games, but the dynamic ability of the team's third-year quarterback. Fields is worth the watch.
- Bookending the season with a rivalry. The Bears host Jordan Love's Packers to open the season, and then end the campaign at Lambeau. It's an interesting setup for the post-Aaron Rodgers rivalry. Will Chicago take advantage of the inexperienced Love out of the gate, or will the Packers' new QB inherit A-Aron's ownership of the Bears? With the rematch not happening until the calendar flips to 2024, we will see how the quarterbacks and clubs develop throughout the campaign before renewing the rivalry.
- D.J. Moore revenge game? The Bears acquired Moore as part of the trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, who used the selection on quarterback Bryce Young. The dynamic Moore can remind Carolina what it's missing -- and showcase why Chicago insisted he be part of the swap -- in prime time on Thursday night in Week 10.
-- Kevin Patra
- Detroit Lions' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .495 (20)
- Bye: Week 9
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Thursday)
- Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers, 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX (Thanksgiving)
- Week 17: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Saturday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Kicking off the season in Kansas City. The NFL had several enticing options for the Chiefs' Kickoff Game opponent. The reigning Super Bowl champions could have played Miami, Philadelphia, Cincinnati or Buffalo. Instead, the league chose the Fightin' Dan Campbells. This underscores the hype surrounding the Lions, who finished the 2022 season winning eight of their final 10 games. With Ben Johnson's fun offense and a remade defensive secondary, Detroit brings pizazz to the season opener. However, it's a team that has started slow under Campbell (1-6 in 2022, 0-10-1 in 2021). The NFL is betting we'll get the version of the Lions that ended last season with a road win in Green Bay, not the version that got shellacked by New England 29-0 in Week 5.
- Prime-time Lions. Placing Detroit in the ballyhooed Kickoff Game isn't the only indication that the decision-makers at 345 Park Ave. believe the Lions have staying power. The NFL also placed the Honolulu Blue in three other prime-time games. Add in Detroit's annual Thanksgiving affair (vs. Green Bay this year), and that makes five stand-alone games for the upstart Lions. Both Packers games coming on short rest (Week 4, Week 12) ups the difficulty. Detroit has become the 2023 offseason hype bunny. The schedule shows the league believes in the excitement.
- Tough road schedule. Now for the negative aspect of Detroit's 2023 journey: It's rough on the road. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the NFL's most challenging venues for visitors on a normal Sunday afternoon. The Lions are headed there on the opening night of the season, with the Chiefs celebrating their latest Lombardi lifting. Additional non-division trips to face the Ravens, Saints, Cowboys and Chargers will be tough tests. The Lions have a trio of back-to-back road trips to contend with (Weeks 6-7 at Tampa, Baltimore; Weeks 13-14 at New Orleans, Chicago; Weeks 16-17 at Minnesota, Dallas). If the Lions -- 4-12-1 under Campbell as visitors -- win on the road consistently in 2023, they'll have earned the offseason hype.
-- Kevin Patra
- Green Bay Packers' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .476 (24)
- Bye: Week 6
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 5: at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 12: at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX (Thanksgiving)
- Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Jordan Love headed for a soft landing. In years past, it was almost guaranteed the Packers would face an early test. Without Aaron Rodgers and the intrigue that follows him, the Packers will start 2023 out of the spotlight. Green Bay hits the road for two contests (Chicago and Atlanta) to start the season against opponents Packers fans will circle as beatable. But Green Bay can't possibly feel as confident about this trip to Soldier Field as it has in the past. The man who audibly informed Bears fans he still owns them is no longer wearing a Packers uniform, presenting Love with a fantastic opportunity to write his own story by taking down a rival to launch his first season as a starter. After that, the going gets a little tougher, but an early bye (Week 6) could aid Love as he gets his feet beneath him.
- Packers pride still carries weight. The Packers will play in five prime-time games this season, including three in December. They can even play spoiler to the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 17, though they'll have to overcome the raucous crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium to get the job done. If anything, Packers fans can find solace that the networks still value them enough to give them nearly a half-dozen prime-time games. Green Bay is worth more than just a legendary quarterback.
- Storylines fill the 2023 slate. No, we aren't getting a showdown between Rodgers' Jets and his former team, but we will receive a couple of interesting matchups. Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams is now with the Saints, whom the Packers will face in Week 3 at Lambeau Field. A Super Bowl I rematch is also in the cards when the Chiefs host the Packers in Week 13. Same type of story with Week 7's Packers-Broncos tilt, a rematch of Super Bowl XXXII. If anything, we'll get a few weeks to run some old highlights before the new faces battle.
-- Nick Shook
- Minnesota Vikings' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .497 (T-18)
- Bye: Week 13
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video (Thursday)
- Week 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 18: at Detroit Lions, TBD
Biggest takeaways:
- Tests come fast and furious. Fresh off a division title and surprising Super Wild Card Weekend exit, the Vikings will be challenged early in 2023. Dates with the Eagles, Chargers, Chiefs and 49ers all arrive before Week 8, and the meeting with the defending NFC champs comes at the end of a short week, thanks to their in Week 2 Thursday night matchup in Philadelphia (where the Eagles obliterated the Vikings a year ago). If Minnesota is to prove its 2022 success wasn't a fluke, it will have to do so rather quickly in order to avoid fading into the background. If the Vikings can emerge from this stretch with a winning record, we'll have to take them seriously.
- Division champs get some prime-time love. For those wondering what a 13-4 record and NFC North title is worth to the schedule-makers, they got their answer Thursday: five prime-time games. The Vikings will play on Sunday night and Monday night two times each, after launching their prime-time schedule with the aforementioned TNF meeting with Philly in Week 2. The good news for Vikings fans: These prime-time games are spread throughout the season, serving as a vote of confidence from the schedule-makers that they'll be able to replicate the success from last season. The bad news: Those late-season games will be a tough watch if the Vikings struggle to remain atop the NFC North.
- Winning time arrives at the end of 2023. Minnesota's final month isn't pulling any punches. It features back-to-back road trips to Las Vegas in Week 14 and Cincinnati in Week 15, with the latter game being one that very well could be flexed into a highly visible slot, perhaps on Saturday night. The Vikings then return to Minneapolis for a two-game homestand against division rivals, potentially with a chance to lock up their second straight division title or claw their way back toward the top at just the right time. Add in a season-ending trip to Detroit, and you have a monster of a final month.
-- Nick Shook
NFC SOUTH
- Atlanta Falcons' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .417 (32)
- Bye: Week 11
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (London)
- Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 13: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Biggest takeaways:
- Young QBs litter the schedule. Off the bat, the Falcons face No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers in Week 1. Then they take on Jordan Love -- who'll enter the season with one career start -- and the Packers in Week 2. Week 5 brings No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Texans to Atlanta. If the Commanders stick with the Sam Howell plan, he'll be the opposing QB in Week 6. Could second-rounder Will Levis be under center for the Titans by Week 8? No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, if he doesn't start Week 1, should be in command by Week 16 when the Falcons host the Colts. And I haven't even mentioned the possibility of Kyle Trask taking the division rival Bucs' gig. How the Falcons fare against green QBs could tell the tale of their season.
- How will the revamped defense perform? Atlanta spent the offseason boosting its defense, adding Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss and Jeff Okudah in an effort to turn around a woebegone unit. Will this remake finally stick? On paper, it's a group that could take advantage of the aforementioned young quarterbacks. One critical stretch comes in Weeks 12 and 13, when the Falcons host the division-rival Saints -- whom they swiped Onyemata and Elliss from -- and then visit Aaron Rodgers' Jets.
- Road to close. Four of Atlanta's final six contests are on the road, including the final two in Chicago and New Orleans. The stretch will be key for Arthur Smith's club. Last season, the Falcons went 1-7 in road games. Tightening that record is a must if they are to be in the playoff race, a hypothetical that could be boosted by a series of winnable home games early in the season. It's quite possible the NFC South could come down to a Week 18 road game in New Orleans.
-- Kevin Patra
- Carolina Panthers' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .453 (27)
- Bye: Week 7
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 8: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 10: at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Thursday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Bryce Young versus his draftmates. The Panthers didn't trade up to the No. 1 pick and draft Young for him to sit on the bench behind Andy Dalton. That would be like buying a McLaren but driving a Chevy Nova. Young should start Day 1, but he'll have to wait until Week 8 to face another quarterback from his draft class. Then he gets 'em back-to-back. C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson appear likely to open the season under center for the Texans and Colts, respectively. At the very least, those two should be starters by the time Young's Panthers face their teams in Week 8 and 9, respectively. It's possible Will Levis could also be starting in Carolina's Week 12 visit to Tennessee.
- Frank Reich versus former team. Week 9 isn't only intriguing from a Young-vs.-Richardson angle -- it's also when Reich's former Colts club visits Carolina. Indy fired Reich nine games into the 2022 season, but the roster's littered with his former players. The reunion might not bring a ton of animosity, but Reich's intimate knowledge of the Colts' personnel -- particularly on defense -- adds intrigue to the late-afternoon affair.
- Three consecutive road games late. The NFL tries to avoid a team playing three straight games away from home, but the Panthers are saddled with that burden in Weeks 12 through 14, when they head to Tennessee, Tampa Bay and New Orleans. The trio of roadies in late-November/early-December will test the mettle of a team led by a young quarterback.
-- Kevin Patra
- New Orleans Saints' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .427 (31)
- Bye: Week 11
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 2: at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 7: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Thursday)
- Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Biggest takeaways:
- Will New Orleans get off to a fast start? Here is the current projection of QBs New Orleans will face in 2023: Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask, Mac Jones, C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Desmond Ridder, Jared Goff, Young, Daniel Jones, Matthew Stafford, Mayfield/Trask, Ridder. Not exactly a murderers' row. Taking on the likes of Young and Love early in the season benefits Dennis Allen's club, which lost pieces on defense this offseason. Four of the first six games coming on the road makes things more challenging, however.
- Indoor team gets cozy weather schedule. We knew coming into Thursday that the Saints would play 13 of their 17 games indoors. New Orleans lucked out with three of their four outdoor contests coming in the first five weeks of the season. Allen's club goes to Carolina in Week 2, Green Bay in Week 3 and New England in Week 5. Getting trips to Lambeau Field and Gillette Stadium out of the way by Oct. 8 is a big boon for Bayou fans.
- Can Derek Carr drive Saints to the postseason? Signing Carr, the best available free-agent QB this offseason, made sense for a team in contention for a division title. There are plenty of question marks surrounding the Saints -- SEE: Michael Thomas' injury history, Alvin Kamara's legal situation and the D-line depth -- but Carr's performance is the crux. The QB owns the field-general ability to be the best QB in the division this season. On paper in May, the run of defenses he'll face -- particularly in the back half of the schedule -- doesn't appear daunting. However, with division matchups against the Bucs and Falcons to close the season, the Saints' fate could come down to how Carr plays down the stretch.
-- Kevin Patra
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .483 (22)
- Bye: Week 5
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC (Monday)
- Week 8: at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Thursday)
- Week 13: vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Biggest takeaways:
- Backloaded division schedule. Four of the Bucs' six division matchups come after we've hit December. Tampa doesn't face the Panthers until Week 13, heads to Atlanta in Week 14, hosts New Orleans in Week 17, and travels to Carolina for the season finale. Given the up-in-the-air nature of the NFC South as we sit here in May, saving the division tilts for December could offer Todd Bowles' club a chance to make a move -- if it's not already out of it before we get to the holidays.
- Will Baker Mayfield be QB1 vs. his former squad? Mayfield lasted 12 weeks before he was released by Carolina last season. If he beats out Kyle Trask for the starting gig in training camp, will he lead Tampa to enough wins to keep the job until Week 13, when the Panthers come to town? On the flip side, if Trask earns the starting gig, might Mayfield take over if the third-year pro with little experience struggles? The Bucs are an interesting amalgam of veteran players on offense and defense who can win games but currently feel overlooked in the division due to the QB question.
- Bye comes early. Tampa's week off comes after just four games, giving it a gauntlet to run from Oct. 15 to Jan. 7. It's a tough stretch that includes facing the upstart Lions coming out of the bye, a trip to Buffalo for Thursday Night Football, a road game in San Francisco, a trip to Lambeau Field in mid-December, and hosting the Jaguars on Christmas Eve. If injuries mount, there will be no rest for the weary in Tampa.
-- Kevin Patra
NFC WEST
- Arizona Cardinals' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .519 (11)
- Bye: Week 14
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Biggest takeaways:
- Daytime slate in the desert. The timing of Kyler Murray's knee injury certainly didn't help the Cardinals attract attention on the 2023 schedule. Arizona will enter the season without any prime-time games on the slate, and unless the Cardinals can surprise and win their way into a prime-time slot in Week 18, they will finish the campaign by playing every game in the usual daytime slots. That's not an indictment of new coach Jonathan Gannon; rather, it's a product of what has been a run of disappointing seasons for Arizona, which has pivoted from its previous regime toward one that the networks have acknowledged will take some time to build a winner.
- Early uphill battle. If the uncertainty at quarterback and offseason changes weren't enough, Arizona's first five weeks will provide more challenges. After a season-opening trip to the nation's capital, the Cardinals return to Phoenix for three home games in a four-week stretch -- and none of them are easy. The Giants, Cowboys and Bengals will all head west to face the Cardinals, and sandwiched between those games is a date with the 49ers, a finalist in the NFC playoffs last season. Divisional dates with Los Angeles and Seattle follow that, and then two AFC North opponents (Baltimore and Cleveland) await Arizona. Only one of those games -- at the Rams -- appears to be fairly friendly at this point, and as we've learned recently, NFC West battles are no sure thing. Settle in, Cards fans -- this might be a rough one.
- DeAndre Hopkins returns to Houston. Hopkins' standing within the Cardinals organization has remained a hot topic throughout the offseason, but if he's still on the roster by the time Arizona passes the trade deadline, the wideout will receive a homecoming of sorts when the Cardinals head to Houston -- the team that traded him to the Cards -- in Week 11. Hopkins' time in Arizona hasn't gone as hoped -- SEE: 15 missed games over the last two seasons -- but the Texans haven't exactly found the promised land without him, either. The offseason injected fresh optimism into the veins of Texans fans, while the same can't be said about the folks in Phoenix. Perhaps Hopkins could make quite a statement by putting together a masterful performance in the place he once called home. It's better than sitting on the sidelines, after all.
-- Nick Shook
- L.A. Rams' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .533 (9)
- Bye: Week 10
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 3: at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 16: vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Thursday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Rough opening slate. Schedule-makers didn't go easy on Sean McVay's rebuilding squad early in the season. Four of the Rams' first five games come against postseason foes, starting with a road trip to Seattle in Week 1. Then it's home against the 49ers before traveling to Cincinnati for a Week 3 prime-time game. Week 4 offers a wild-card matchup against the Colts, who could have rookie Anthony Richardson under center. The Rams follow that by hosting the NFC champion Eagles. Ouch. L.A.'s season could be dictated by how it competes in the opening handful of contests.
- How will the young defense fare? The L.A. rebuild included trading star corner Jalen Ramsey and leaving Aaron Donald surrounded by a ton of youth up front. Given their opponents, which include facing the likes of Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott, the young defenders will be tested throughout the 2023 slate. Right off the bat, Los Angeles faces two teams that want to run the ball -- Seattle and San Francisco -- so we should see early how the reshaped D-line will look against the ground attack.
- Will L.A.'s stars stay healthy? 2022 unraveled quickly as the Rams lost most of their star players to injury, including Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Will the offensive line stay healthy enough and keep Stafford upright? The closing slate of the season looks daunting, particularly if another slew of injuries strikes. Los Angeles travels to Baltimore in Week 14, has a prime-time game against the Saints in Week 16 and closes the season with trips to play the Giants and 49ers.
-- Kevin Patra
- San Francisco 49ers' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .514 (15)
- Bye: Week 9
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 8: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
- Week 16: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC (Monday)
Biggest takeaways:
- Not many duds on the docket. Eleven of the 49ers' 17 games come against clubs that finished .500 or better in 2022. The NFL evenly distributed those contests, with only one three-game stretch against such opponents. The wavy schedule, however, boasts firepower, with five prime-time games, all coming against 2022 playoff teams. Even some of the contests against sub-.500 clubs look better on paper now (i.e., Week 6 in Cleveland). Facing the Commanders in D.C. in Week 17 and Rams at home in Week 18 could be a cushy close to the campaign if the two clubs are already packing it in for 2024.
- Key three-week stretch starts at Thanksgiving. The 49ers' biggest gauntlet comes in Weeks 12-14 with a Seattle-Philadelphia-Seattle sandwich. Week 12 is in Seattle on Thanksgiving night, usually saved for a prime rivalry game. The Niners beat their division rival three times last season, including a postseason walloping. Seattle had won the previous four meetings over two years, so it's become a game of streaks between these two. San Francisco players and fans have circled a rematch of the NFC Championship Game since the affair ended with Brock Purdy unable to throw due to a torn UCL. Several 49ers players have suggested they were the better team if the QB situation hadn't deteriorated. Week 13 (in the afternoon window), they'll get their chance at revenge. Bonus for Kyle Shanahan and Co.: They get extra time to prep for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles coming off the Thanksgiving game. But wait, don't fall asleep, because following that massive contest, it's back home to host the Seahawks in another meeting with potential huge division ramifications.
- Rack up the air miles. Hopefully, all the Niners are collecting bonus points because Shanahan's club is in for some long flights. We already knew that the Niners would have a ton of heavy-travel dates, with five East Coast trips among their 2023 opponents. But the schedule-makers did them no favors with how they distributed those trips. The 49ers have three sets of back-to-back road games, with no set being in the same time zone. Usually, San Francisco will try to stay on the East Coast if possible for a road trip. They won't be so lucky this time. Their schedule has them crisscrossing the continent off the bat, with a trip to Pittsburgh in Week 1, then Los Angeles in Week 2. Their other back-to-back roadies are Weeks 6 and 7 in Cleveland and Minnesota (Monday night) and Weeks 12 and 13 in Seattle (Thanksgiving) and Philadelphia.
-- Kevin Patra
- Seattle Seahawks' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .517 (T-12)
- Bye: Week 5
Three marquee matchups:
- Week 4: at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
- Week 12: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Thanksgiving)
- Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Thursday)
Biggest takeaways:
- No easy road. Seattle starts its 2023 campaign against the rebuilding Rams, which seems like a friendly opening matchup. But from there, the going gets tough. Road trips to play the Lions and Giants -- sandwiched around a home game vs. the Panthers -- round out the first month of action before getting an early bye, which won't do the Seahawks any favors late in the year. Add in two more trips to face 2022 playoff teams in Cincinnati and Baltimore, and the Seahawks will have faced four teams coming off winning seasons in the first half of their 2023 campaign. The second half of the season isn't much easier, either. A brutal three-game stretch awaits Seattle, starting with a Thanksgiving night prime-time game against San Francisco, followed by trips to Dallas and Santa Clara for a rematch with the 49ers. Then the 'Hawks return home to face the defending conference champion Eagles. Add in a New Year's Eve date with Pittsburgh, and Seattle finds itself facing a consistently difficult schedule from start to finish.
- Save the turkey leg for Geno Smith. Seattle began 2022 out of the spotlight, left as a heartbroken divorcee still picking up the pieces from a split with Russell Wilson. Fast-forward to the present, and the Seahawks find themselves adjusting their Thanksgiving plans, because they have to work the holiday. Yes, thanks, in part, to the performance of its veteran QB, Seattle is once again a team popular enough to warrant a national audience on Thanksgiving, when the Seahawks will welcome the 49ers to the Pacific Northwest. Rain or shine, the turkey will need to stay in the oven a few hours longer than usual.
- Networks buying what Seattle is selling? The Seahawks overcame the odds in 2022 by reaching the postseason before bowing out in a wild-card loss to the 49ers. It was enough for Seattle to return to a respectable standing in a short amount of time. But does the rest of the football world believe in Smith and Co. as much as the 12s? With just three prime-time games, this schedule suggests the networks aren't yet completely convinced 2022 was more than a pleasant surprise. It's up to Geno and Co. to prove the schedule-makers were too cautious when deciding when Seattle would play its biggest games this fall.
-- Nick Shook