Aaron Donald admits 2023 will 'be different' but is ready to lead Rams back to prominence

The mighty Rams fell from Super Bowl champs to afterthought in 2022, and management recognized their all-in strategy had caused them to blow a tire. Now, they're focused less on speeding toward the finish line and more on ensuring the basic framework of the franchise is in better shape for the long haul.

It would be fair to wonder why Donald doesn't just call it a career instead of signing up for what is expected to be a difficult 2023 season for the Rams.

Donald flirted with retirement following the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl-winning season, and eventually leveraged his possible departure into a new, lucrative deal. This time around, though, Donald wasn't giving retirement any thought.

"Not really, honestly," Donald said. "You never want to end your career the way how it was last year so it never really crossed my mind. Just trying to do everything I can to get myself healthy to be here today."

When healthy, Donald is the best of the best, the upper crust of the NFL's elite tier. He's guaranteed to receive a place in Canton via first-ballot election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his career.

That type of resume commands respect. It also places responsibility on the shoulders of Donald to lead by example. As Donald explained Wednesday, all he needs are teammates ready and willing to work.