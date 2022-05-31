Around the NFL

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

Published: May 31, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Donald currently stands as the highest-paid interior defensive lineman with an average annual salary that is only destined to balloon.

After pledging he'd return to make a second straight run at a Super Bowl, Donald has yet to sign a deal that matches his market value. Yes, he's already making the most per year at his position, but it's not by a wide margin, and there are five edge rushers making more than one of the best defensive players to ever play, regardless of position.

He's also a newly minted champion, and perfectly content with walking away. It is important to note though, as Donald explained it during an appearance on Brandon Marshall's "I Am Athlete" podcast, this isn't some sudden leverage play.

"It ain't about the money, but it's a business at the end of the day," Donald said. "That's what you've got to see. For me, it's about winning. I don't want to play football if I can't win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it's still a business. We've got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation. I'll be fine regardless.

"But me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I've been saying that since I got into the league that I was going to play eight years and be done. That's just what I've been saying. It just came out and then everybody think that, 'Oh, he said if he wins a Super Bowl he's going to retire.' Nah, I got teammates, coaches, my family who know about this. I said I'm going to play eight years, and I'm going to probably be done playing football."

Donald reached that eight-year mark in 2021 and posted yet another stellar season, finishing with 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 84 tackles (19 for loss) and 64 quarterback pressures (sixth-most in the league among all defenders, per Next Gen Stats). All of that was good enough for his seventh first-team All-Pro selection, eighth trip to the Pro Bowl and, frankly, a pay raise.

Had Donald not finally reached the mountaintop, this might not be a topic of discussion. Sure, he's still outperformed his existing contract according to the current market, but it sounds as if that triumph at SoFi Stadium gave him the itch that he might always be stretching to scratch.

"Winning a Super Bowl, you get kind of a little addicted to it," Donald told Marshall, former cornerback Adam Jones and former running back LeSean McCoy. "I ain't going to lie. I want to feel that again. That experience is like none other. If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, it's still a business and it got to make sense to me and my family."

Should the business side of matters break down, Donald made it known he's fine with walking away, forgoing the $14.25 million in money he's set to make in base salary ($9.25 million) and a roster bonus ($5 million) in 2022. That's the number that's simply too low, and Donald told Marshall, McCoy and Jones he's "at peace" with leaving football.

Still, the allure of pursuing glory catches many in its grasp. The only feeling better than finally winning it all is doing it again (and again, and again, and again, if you're a certain wearer of No. 12).

"Once you're actually in that moment, it's different. It's different," Donald said. ... "There's no other feeling like it. When I talk about me saying I'd be done in eight years, but then you experience something like that, it's like, I want to do whatever I can to experience that again. Now I see why Tom Brady can play this game for so long, because this guy won seven of these."

It's likely going to cost the Rams north of $30 million per year to get Donald to come back on a term shorter than his most recent extension signed in 2018 for six years. Yes, one of the greatest to ever play the game is worth $30 million per year. Just run back the tape of Super Bowl LVI to find your proof.

Related Content

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed

The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs impressed with rookie DE George Karlaftis' energy at OTAs: 'He goes 100 miles an hour'

The Kansas City Chiefs are so far excited with the energy brought by rookie pass rusher George Karlaftis at OTAs.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen feels 'rejuvenated' as he enters his 10th season in Minnesota

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen's 2021 season was hindered by an ankle injury that first popped up in a Week 13 game and eventually required season-ending surgery. Now healed up, the veteran said he's been itching to get back on the field.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney

NFL teams and players mourn the loss of Jeff Gladney, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

news

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in the downtown Dallas area. He was 25 years old.

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW