Rams GM Les Snead: Definitely going to rely on one of 'pillars' Matthew Stafford

"Step one of this thing is getting under the cap, and unfortunately to get under the cap, that usually means deletion, right, with some of your better veteran players who are making higher salaries, and it can also mean there's an unrestricted free agent or two or three or four that you can't necessarily re-sign to get under the cap," Snead said. "But there are some players that have been here, that have done that, that have shown they can change the math in a football game, Matthew Stafford being one of them. Unfortunately last year he went through a tough time with the injuries, so the recency bias in the last year is inconsistent for him other than the fact that there was a lot of injuries around him. He's definitely someone we're going to rely on, and someone we're going to have to rely on as we do remodel this. ...

"And the reason I said remodel and not rebuild is a player like Matthew Stafford. To me in a rebuild you would just bulldoze the house down, and again rebuilding from the ground up. But when you have someone like Matthew Stafford, players like Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, there's some weight-bearing walls there that we still have, and we're going to rely on those -- don't want to put pressure on them -- and then at point remodel around them with maybe different teammates, different partners. And then even ask some of the players who've been here to keep evolving and going in that direction, so it'll be interesting. But I did want to articulate that that's why I've turned to the remodel."

Remodel, not rebuild. It's not quite a full gutting out a house, but a renovation. Both require work, but the latter won't be as resource- and time-consuming as the former. For this reason, Snead remains optimistic.

There is a downside, though, as Snead mentioned. The Rams parted ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season together, and he might not be the only one won't be able to go big game hunting as they have in the past. Los Angeles has had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Feb. 24, and it's likely he'll be moved in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles also isn't expected to have the same purchasing power -- such as the assets needed to acquire a player like Ramsey -- it had in past seasons. Rams fans shouldn't expect Snead to turn this structure into a mansion, but it certainly could be more than a starter home.

The responsibility will land on the shoulders of Snead to work as financially efficiently as possible with this remodel. Luxurious fixtures can't fill out the wish list in 2023.

"A lot of variables involved there," Snead said of spreading out dead money accrued from necessary roster moves. "What's interesting for us this year is step one is getting under the cap. ... And that sometimes will limit your ability to hold on to a player till June 1, even though you could release him Wednesday and designate him post-June 1, he's still counting in the moment, so there's a lot of calculus that goes into that, especially with our roster.

"It's a very complicated, complex situation that we've got to work through, and I think what big picture is different this year than probably the last five years for us is we definitely have to engineer a healthier cap situation, just because obviously we're not in a luxury tax situation."

Unlike title-contending teams in the NBA, the Rams don't exist in a league that allows a team to go over a soft cap and pay a luxury tax as a repeat offender. Snead has less room to work with, meaning sacrifices will need to be made to reshape the Rams into a team that can contend for the NFC West. Eventually, when a team takes on massive contracts and gives up substantial assets to acquire immediate difference-makers, the time comes to pay up.