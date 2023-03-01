Jalen Ramsey trade fits: Lions, Giants, Jags headline my favorite landing spots for the Pro Bowl corner

The Rams and Lions executed the Matthew Stafford blockbuster, and both sides got what they wanted: Los Angeles nabbed the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy; Detroit loaded up on draft capital and found a new leader in resurgent quarterback Jared Goff. A true win-win trade. So ... let's make another deal!





Familiarity matters in deal-making, and these two sides are as thick as thieves. Lions GM Brad Holmes comes from the Snead tree. In fact, he spent 18 years with the Rams. Pick up the phone, y'all!





Los Angeles can recoup some of that draft currency from the Stafford trade, giving its roster a necessary infusion of youth. Meanwhile, Detroit can build on the inspired second half of last season and break through to the postseason. Honestly, the Lions could be NFC North favorites in 2023, seeing how the Vikings' 13-4 record was fueled by an unsustainable 11-0 mark in one-score games, the Packers could be making a change at quarterback, and the Bears are knee-deep in a rebuild. Ramsey can help show Detroit how to get it done in the regular season and playoffs, giving a hard-nosed team even more edge. Ramsey would absolutely thrive in Dan Campbell's culture.