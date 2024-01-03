Who will win Super Bowl LVIII? Ranking 9 most likely NFL champions as 2023 regular season winds down

I know what you're thinking ...





You're ranking San Francisco ahead Baltimore less than two weeks after the Ravens put it on the 49ers in their own building?!





Yeah, just to immediately attack that elephant in the room (or on the list): I think Baltimore has tougher potential matchups/pitfalls in the AFC field than San Francisco will face on the NFC side of the bracket. So, with an easier path to Super Bowl Sunday, I give the Niners a better chance of being the last team standing. Not to mention, San Francisco was my preseason pick to win it all, so I'm sticking to it.





Brock Purdy was wretched against the Ravens in Week 16, throwing a career-high four interceptions. The quarterback needed a bounce-back performance against the Commanders this past Sunday. Mission accomplished, as Purdy efficiently shredded Washington, completing 22 of his 28 passes (78.6 percent) for 230 yards and two touchdowns. I have no concerns with Purdy entering the postseason, as he's enjoyed a fantastic Year 2 that had him as the odds-on favorite for MVP just a few weeks ago. Of course, it doesn't hurt when you have a supporting cast like Purdy's in San Francisco.





Christian McCaffrey is a true gamebreaker. Currently leading the league in rushing yards (1,459), scrimmage yards (2,023) and touchdowns (21), the 49ers running back will be receiving my Associated Press vote for Offensive Player of the Year. Yeah, he's currently dealing with a mild calf strain, but with San Francisco having already clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, McCaffrey can rest up this week and next before the Niners begin their postseason voyage in the Divisional Round.





In addition to handing the ball off to the best running back in the game, Purdy also gets to throw to a pair of prolific of receivers in Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Oh, and there is one 1,000-yard tight end in the NFL at the moment, and his name is George Kittle. Purdy's also protected by a first-ballot Hall of Famer on the blind side in Trent Williams. And shoot, I haven't even mentioned San Francisco's loaded defense, which ranks second in points allowed.





Bottom line: This roster is loaded for bear -- and guided by one of the very best coaches in football today, Kyle Shanahan.





I will always believe the 49ers would have won last year's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia if Purdy hadn't gotten hurt. I still love this team and have no trouble envisioning San Francisco finishing the job this season by hitting the Super Bowl and earning the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy.