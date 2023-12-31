Around the NFL

Ravens lock up AFC's top seed, AFC North title with win over Dolphins

Published: Dec 31, 2023 at 04:12 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Baltimore Ravens are the kings of the AFC -- and the AFC North.

With their 56-19 win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens clinched the conference's top seed along with the AFC North title. Along with the winner's spoils of home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, the Ravens have now secured the conference's only bye to begin the postseason.

It's the club's first time accomplishing both feats since 2019. Head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson and Co. are no doubt hoping for a far better fate than their 2019 campaign, though, as Baltimore was dealt an upset loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

For now, the Ravens can celebrate the fifth division title in Harbaugh's 16-year tenure.

Having locked up the first AFC playoff berth back in Week 15, the Ravens have now sewn up the conference's first division clinch this season.

Sitting at 13-3, the Ravens are ruling the NFL as of late, having run off six consecutive wins, with each of their last two over teams that are also playoff bound in the San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins.

Baltimore will wrap up the regular season at home against the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, with questions upcoming as to whether the Ravens will aim to carry their momentum through to the postseason or rest their starters for two weeks.

