Ravens lock up AFC's top seed, AFC North title with win over Dolphins

It's the club's first time accomplishing both feats since 2019. Head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson and Co. are no doubt hoping for a far better fate than their 2019 campaign, though, as Baltimore was dealt an upset loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

For now, the Ravens can celebrate the fifth division title in Harbaugh's 16-year tenure.

Having locked up the first AFC playoff berth back in Week 15, the Ravens have now sewn up the conference's first division clinch this season.

Sitting at 13-3, the Ravens are ruling the NFL as of late, having run off six consecutive wins, with each of their last two over teams that are also playoff bound in the San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins.