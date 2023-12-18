Ravens clinch AFC's first playoff berth with win over Jaguars

Baltimore beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 23-7, and clinched a postseason trip in the process.

After losses by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos on Saturday, the path was cleared for a win-and-in scenario for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Co. took care of business, and Baltimore is back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season and the fifth over the past six years.

"We're very excited about that," head coach John Harbaugh said postgame in response to clinching. "That's the first step. That's our starting-point goal. And we'll go from there."

Jackson played spectacularly, leading the team with 97 rushing yards and throwing for another 171 yards and a score, but his single-game approach left him unaware of the victory's significance until after the win was secured.