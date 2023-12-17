2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Bryce Young leads game-winning drive for Panthers' second win of the season. Tommy Tremble Jonathan Mingo D.J. Chark In a rain-soaked affair in Charlotte, Young got off to a shaky start, missing several passes badly early, but when the defense forced a red zone turnover late, the young QB made the plays to win the game. Young jumpstarted the drive, dropping a nice ball tofor 19 yards, and followed it up with a 20-yarder toon a pivotal third-and-3 to cross midfield. Two plays later,made a gorgeous toe-tapping grab for 18 yards to get into field-goal range. The Panthers milked the clock to set up the game-winning chip-shot field goal with no time left. The sequence was the most confident Young has looked throwing the ball in weeks. Young benefited from finally getting decent protection in the rain. Young was pressured a season-low eight times -- on 28.6% of dropbacks -- against the Falcons, the first game of his career under 30%, per Next Gen Stats. After struggling out of the gate, for the No. 1 overall pick to bounce back in bad weather is a positive sign for his development down the stretch. Falcons bungle opportunity for a win. Jonnu Smith Bijan Robinson Desmond Ridder What an awful effort by Arthur Smith's club. The offense couldn't find its footing early, bumbling and stumbling through much of the first half against a one-win opponent. It took a throw-back 56-yard completion to tight endto get anything going. Even with the moribund play, Atlanta had a chance to escape with a win. Butfumbled deep in his own territory, setting up a Panthers field goal to cut a four-point lead to one. Then came an awful red-zone interception from. The QB escaped pressure and forced an off-balance throw across his body right to safety Xavier Woods for a game-changing pick. It was a dumb decision and an ugly throw. Bad combo. Atlanta's run game was nonexistent, averaging 1.7 yards per carry on 31 attempts, and Ridder made a host of poor throws in the rain. Combined, that equals a pitiful road loss. Atlanta's playoff hopes take brutal blow. The Falcons dropped to 6-8, and with the Saints and Bucs both winning, they saw their chances of taking the NFC South extremely damaged. With three games remaining against the Colts, Bears and Saints, Smith's team needs to go on a run and get help for any chance. Given how they've played the past two weeks, it simply doesn't look like a postseason club. A late-season collapse could lead to changes in Atlanta for a team that had playoff aspirations entering the campaign.





Next Gen stat of the game: Chuba Hubbard generated a season-high plus-25 rushing yards over expected across 22 carries for 87 yards, including four runs of 10-plus yards (his most in a game this season).





NFL Research: Desmond Ridder has a 2-6 career record on the road (6-2 at home). He's averaging 176 passing yards per game (second-lowest in NFL) for road games (minimum 80 passing attempts).





