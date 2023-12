2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Packers lost their first December game at Lambeau Field since 2018, sinking their chances to make the playoffs. Green Bay got hot midseason to even its record a 6-6 after a 2-5 start, but two straight losses spell trouble for any postseason hopes. The Packers were moving the ball and very much in the game at halftime, down only 13-10. But Green Bay’s defense allowed Tampa Bay to score touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and run the clock out with a beautiful four-minute offense on their fourth. The Packers weren’t quite as efficient offensively, fumbling away their final possession down two scores late. Jordan Love lost a fumble but otherwise had a good day throwing the ball. This loss is on the defense for sure. Head coach Matt LaFleur also lost a bizarre challenge in the second half when he probably didn’t need to try it. LaFleur also settled for a field goal on fourth-and-4 from the Tampa 15-yard line, making it a 27-20 Bucs lead. The Bucs marched down and scored another TD immediately after that, preserving the win. It was just an all-around frustrating day for everyone at Lambeau Sunday, save for the visitors.