What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 17, 2023 at 04:45 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

EARLY WINDOW

LATE WINDOW

SUNDAY NIGHT

EARLY WINDOW

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-12-0
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 6-8-0


Kevin Patra's takeaways:


  1. Bryce Young leads game-winning drive for Panthers' second win of the season. In a rain-soaked affair in Charlotte, Young got off to a shaky start, missing several passes badly early, but when the defense forced a red zone turnover late, the young QB made the plays to win the game. Young jumpstarted the drive, dropping a nice ball to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tommy Tremble﻿﻿﻿﻿ for 19 yards, and followed it up with a 20-yarder to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿﻿﻿﻿ on a pivotal third-and-3 to cross midfield. Two plays later, ﻿﻿﻿D.J. Chark﻿﻿﻿ made a gorgeous toe-tapping grab for 18 yards to get into field-goal range. The Panthers milked the clock to set up the game-winning chip-shot field goal with no time left. The sequence was the most confident Young has looked throwing the ball in weeks. Young benefited from finally getting decent protection in the rain. Young was pressured a season-low eight times -- on 28.6% of dropbacks -- against the Falcons, the first game of his career under 30%, per Next Gen Stats. After struggling out of the gate, for the No. 1 overall pick to bounce back in bad weather is a positive sign for his development down the stretch.  
  2. Falcons bungle opportunity for a win. What an awful effort by Arthur Smith's club. The offense couldn't find its footing early, bumbling and stumbling through much of the first half against a one-win opponent. It took a throw-back 56-yard completion to tight end ﻿﻿﻿Jonnu Smith﻿﻿﻿ to get anything going. Even with the moribund play, Atlanta had a chance to escape with a win. But ﻿﻿﻿Bijan Robinson﻿﻿﻿ fumbled deep in his own territory, setting up a Panthers field goal to cut a four-point lead to one. Then came an awful red-zone interception from ﻿﻿﻿Desmond Ridder﻿﻿﻿ . The QB escaped pressure and forced an off-balance throw across his body right to safety Xavier Woods for a game-changing pick. It was a dumb decision and an ugly throw. Bad combo. Atlanta's run game was nonexistent, averaging 1.7 yards per carry on 31 attempts, and Ridder made a host of poor throws in the rain. Combined, that equals a pitiful road loss.
  3. Atlanta's playoff hopes take brutal blow. The Falcons dropped to 6-8, and with the Saints and Bucs both winning, they saw their chances of taking the NFC South extremely damaged. With three games remaining against the Colts, Bears and Saints, Smith's team needs to go on a run and get help for any chance. Given how they've played the past two weeks, it simply doesn't look like a postseason club. A late-season collapse could lead to changes in Atlanta for a team that had playoff aspirations entering the campaign.


Next Gen stat of the game: Chuba Hubbard generated a season-high plus-25 rushing yards over expected across 22 carries for 87 yards, including four runs of 10-plus yards (his most in a game this season).


NFL Research: Desmond Ridder has a 2-6 career record on the road (6-2 at home). He's averaging 176 passing yards per game (second-lowest in NFL) for road games (minimum 80 passing attempts).


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 9-5-0
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 5-9-0


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7-7
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
6-8


Eric Edholm's takeaways:


  1. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Baker Mayfield﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿’s best game leads Bucs to biggest win of season. Mayfield had been to Lambeau Field the past two seasons – with two different clubs – and lost both games. He wasn’t about to make it three straight with so much on the line for the Bucs. Mayfield turned in his finest performance as a Buccaneer, throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the second half to pull away from the dangerous Packers. Mayfield lost a fumble inside his own 5-yard line late in the first quarter, and Green Bay scored two plays later for a 7-3 lead. But Mayfield responded with a 75-yard TD drive punctuated with a pretty 19-yard TD pass to Mike Evans, and Tampa Bay wouldn't trail the remainder of the game. Mayfield threw a dangerous pass to David Moore (only his third grab of the season) in between two Packers defenders, but Moore ripped off a 52-yard catch and run – and replay confirmed that Moore didn’t fumble at the goal line, despite losing the ball. Tampa’s 457 yards of offense were their most since Week 17 last year, with Mayfield, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Rachaad White﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Chris Godwin﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ all having big games.
  2. Rare home December loss drops Packers to 6-8. The Packers lost their first December game at Lambeau Field since 2018, sinking their chances to make the playoffs. Green Bay got hot midseason to even its record a 6-6 after a 2-5 start, but two straight losses spell trouble for any postseason hopes. The Packers were moving the ball and very much in the game at halftime, down only 13-10. But Green Bay’s defense allowed Tampa Bay to score touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and run the clock out with a beautiful four-minute offense on their fourth. The Packers weren’t quite as efficient offensively, fumbling away their final possession down two scores late. Jordan Love lost a fumble but otherwise had a good day throwing the ball. This loss is on the defense for sure. Head coach Matt LaFleur also lost a bizarre challenge in the second half when he probably didn’t need to try it. LaFleur also settled for a field goal on fourth-and-4 from the Tampa 15-yard line, making it a 27-20 Bucs lead. The Bucs marched down and scored another TD immediately after that, preserving the win. It was just an all-around frustrating day for everyone at Lambeau Sunday, save for the visitors.
  3. K.J. Britt steps in again at middle linebacker and thrives. The Buccaneers’ defense had an up-and-down day overall Sunday, but the team is now 3-0 with someone other than Devin White at middle linebacker. Todd Bowles said after the game that White told him he couldn’t go because his foot injury still pained him, so in stepped Britt, who had six tackles (including two big run stuffs) and was good in coverage, allowing only three catches for 17 yards, per Next Gen Stats. His running mate, ﻿﻿﻿Lavonte David﻿﻿﻿ , kept up his excellent play with nine tackles and a half sack, taking over White’s role as the blitzing linebacker. But Britt was better in this game than White has been in any game this season, turning in his second straight quality start for the Bucs. Tampa tried J.J Russell in White’s spot three weeks ago, but it would be hard to imagine Britt not being the top option going forward. This casts even more doubt about White’s future in Tampa Bay, even if it comes at a time when the Bucs are making a strong push for the playoffs.


Next Gen stat of the game: Jordan Love completed 21 of 24 passes for 189 yards and two TDs (+13.0% CPOE) when the Bucs blitzed four or fewer pass rushers. Love against the blitz was 8 of 15 for 95 yards (-0.8% CPOE) with a 70.6% pressure rate and two sacks.


NFL Research: Chris Godwin tied his season high in targets (12), while hauling in a season high in receptions (10) and receiving yards (155) against the Packers.


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 10-4-0
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 5-9-0


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 7-7-0
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-9-0


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Houston Texans
Houston Texans
8-6
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
5-9


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
9-5
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
3-11


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


LATE WINDOW

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
10-3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
3-10

﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-9
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
6-7

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
10-3
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
7-6

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


SUNDAY NIGHT

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
10-3
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
8-5

﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


