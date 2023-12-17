Zach Wilson ruled out with concussion in loss vs. Dolphins; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

The Jets endured another quarterback injury during a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Zach Wilson suffered a concussion before halftime and was later ruled out of the 30-0 defeat.

He initially exited with dehydration, per the CBS broadcast, and headed to the locker room early, but New York designated him out for the day due to a concussion at the start of the third quarter.

"I'm not sure the process. I know, from my understanding, it was called up top," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters when asked to explain for clarification on the change from dehydration to a concussion. "He is now in the protocol."

He had just 26 yards passing and a 44.9 passer rating on 4-of-11 passing at the time of his departure.

Veteran backup Trevor Siemian relieved Wilson already trailing, 24-0, and did not fare much better in a poor outing overall for the Jets.

He finished up behind center with 110 yards and two picks while completing 14 of 26 attempts. With nothing going in the passing game, the rushing game was even more abysmal. Breece Hall led the team with 12 yards on six carries as the team had 23 rushing yards overall and 103 total net yards.