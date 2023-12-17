Jets have until Wednesday to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR; game vs. Dolphins could impact decision

The deadline for the New York Jets to activate Aaron Rodgers off injured reserve is nearly upon us.

The long-awaited, highly-celebrated arrival of Rodgers on the practice field on Nov. 29 would only be trumped in excitement if Rodgers somehow made it onto the field during a game this season after tearing his Achilles just minutes into his regular-season debut with the Jets.

Rodgers must be activated off IR by Wednesday to have a chance to play this season. And while sources say more discussions are needed on Monday and Tuesday to arrive at a final conclusion, Sunday's game against the Dolphins could go a long way in determining what's next.