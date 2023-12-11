Jets HC Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'outstanding' in successful return to starting lineup

Wilson finished with 301 yards on 27 of 36 passing with two touchdowns. It was his first 300-plus-yard of the season, third for his career. In the second half, he earned 209 of those yards on 18-of-21 passing. Sunday marked just Wilson's second career game with two-plus pass TDs and zero interceptions.

The QB played loose in the second half after fear of the mistake characterized his play this season.

"As a coach, you're always like, 'Don't throw those,'" Wilson said, via ESPN. "Sometimes they go the other way. So, for me, it's throw it when you believe it's there, trust in it. Sometimes bad plays are going to happen, but you're going to have to trust in those and let it rip. It's part of football."

The shift in mentality and more wide-open play-calling from Nathaniel Hackett helped unlock Wilson in the second half. Teammates noticed the quarterback's frame of mind change entering this week.

"He told me, 'I'm playing for y'all. I've got nothing to lose,'" cornerback D.J. Reed said. "He said, 'What's the worst that can happen, I get benched again?' That's what he said and that's the way he played. It showed."

"He said it early this week: F it. Go out there and have some fun. Leave it all out there," guard Laken Tomlinson said.