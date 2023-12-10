2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Kevin Patra's takeaways:





Justin Fields leads Bears to back-to-back wins for first time in Matt Eberflus' tenure. There was no collapse this time. Fields and the Bears played a clean game at Soldier Field. The QB used his legs with aplomb early, rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. Looking comfortable all day, Fields confidently rifled passes past Detroit defensive backs, particularly on key downs. The turning point in the contest came on a gorgeous deep shot to DJ Moore on fourth-and-13 late in the third quarter to give Chicago a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Despite getting battered, Fields bounced back each time, guiding the offense to three scores on the first four second-half possessions. The QB finished 19-of-33 passing for 223 yards and a TD. Since his return from injury, Fields has played well, displaying dynamic ability with his arm and legs. The signal-caller is giving the front office more to think about holding the No. 1 pick. Lions offense goes in the tank in second half. Detroit stumbled out of the gate but regained traction in the second quarter to take a 13-10 halftime lead. Then, the Lions went into hibernation. Detroit went three-and-out on its first three second-half drives, fumbled a snap, turned the ball over on downs twice, and threw a pick. The Lions didn't earn their first first down of the second half until under nine minutes remaining in the game. Jared Goff missed a host of throws, threw two interceptions, and was generally ineffective on the road. With the big plays on the ground stymied in the second half, Goff couldn't puncture the Bears' secondary. He finished 20-of-35 passing for 161 yards, a TD, and two INTs, getting outplayed by his counterpart. Detroit can't succeed when the offense plays like it did at Soldier Field. The loss pushes Detroit to 9-4 with four games left, giving life to the Packers and Vikings in the division. Bears D continues to shine. Credit Eberflus' defense for making life miserable on Goff. The defensive line feasted, particularly late, earning four sacks. Outside of allowing one big Jahmyr Gibbs run, the front seven controlled the contest, and the backend played on a string, giving Goff no open throwing lanes. Since the Montez Sweat acquisition, Chicago's defense has gone from good to great. Sweat was a menace yet again, earning a sack and eight QB pressures, a game-high, per Next Gen Stats. Eberflus' club is coming into its own and finally showing some progress. Now, they need to continue the development in the final four weeks.





Next Gen stat of the game: DJ Moore beat press-man coverage from Jerry Jacobs for a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-13 to take the lead. Moore has gained 244 receiving yards against press-man coverage this season, the third-most in the NFL.

NFL Research: Jared Goff has five interceptions versus Chicago and five INTs against every other team combined in 2023 (three in Week 11 against Bears, two in Week 14).





Back to top