2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY WINDOW
LATE WINDOW
SUNDAY NIGHT
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Justin Fields leads Bears to back-to-back wins for first time in Matt Eberflus' tenure. There was no collapse this time. Fields and the Bears played a clean game at Soldier Field. The QB used his legs with aplomb early, rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. Looking comfortable all day, Fields confidently rifled passes past Detroit defensive backs, particularly on key downs. The turning point in the contest came on a gorgeous deep shot to DJ Moore on fourth-and-13 late in the third quarter to give Chicago a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Despite getting battered, Fields bounced back each time, guiding the offense to three scores on the first four second-half possessions. The QB finished 19-of-33 passing for 223 yards and a TD. Since his return from injury, Fields has played well, displaying dynamic ability with his arm and legs. The signal-caller is giving the front office more to think about holding the No. 1 pick.
- Lions offense goes in the tank in second half. Detroit stumbled out of the gate but regained traction in the second quarter to take a 13-10 halftime lead. Then, the Lions went into hibernation. Detroit went three-and-out on its first three second-half drives, fumbled a snap, turned the ball over on downs twice, and threw a pick. The Lions didn't earn their first first down of the second half until under nine minutes remaining in the game. Jared Goff missed a host of throws, threw two interceptions, and was generally ineffective on the road. With the big plays on the ground stymied in the second half, Goff couldn't puncture the Bears' secondary. He finished 20-of-35 passing for 161 yards, a TD, and two INTs, getting outplayed by his counterpart. Detroit can't succeed when the offense plays like it did at Soldier Field. The loss pushes Detroit to 9-4 with four games left, giving life to the Packers and Vikings in the division.
- Bears D continues to shine. Credit Eberflus' defense for making life miserable on Goff. The defensive line feasted, particularly late, earning four sacks. Outside of allowing one big Jahmyr Gibbs run, the front seven controlled the contest, and the backend played on a string, giving Goff no open throwing lanes. Since the Montez Sweat acquisition, Chicago's defense has gone from good to great. Sweat was a menace yet again, earning a sack and eight QB pressures, a game-high, per Next Gen Stats. Eberflus' club is coming into its own and finally showing some progress. Now, they need to continue the development in the final four weeks.
Next Gen stat of the game: DJ Moore beat press-man coverage from Jerry Jacobs for a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-13 to take the lead. Moore has gained 244 receiving yards against press-man coverage this season, the third-most in the NFL.
NFL Research: Jared Goff has five interceptions versus Chicago and five INTs against every other team combined in 2023 (three in Week 11 against Bears, two in Week 14).
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Saints overcome major offensive lulls to wear down Panthers. New Orleans ran its streak of consecutive opening drives without a touchdown to 13 games, but this one was more painful: a promising drive followed by a missed 29-yard field-goal attempt. The Saints would take advantage of a short field with a TD drive at the start of the second quarter, and a blocked punt return for a TD (officially ruled a fumble) gave New Orleans what would end up an insurmountable lead. But no one would say what the Saints did offensively from the early second to the mid-fourth quarter was anything close to good. Derek Carr started the game 13 of 20 passing for 37 yards and an interception. After Carr took a third-quarter sack, in the throes of their struggles, Erik McCoy and Carr exchanged words after coming off the field. They’d figure a few things out with a few late cosmetic TD drives, but the offense was as bad as it has been this season in the middle of a game against arguably the worst team in the league. Against Carolina maybe it’s not a huge issue. But if the Saints want to be in this playoff race, they can’t have these kinds of performances.
- Panthers lose sixth straight for second time this season thanks to empty possessions. The Panthers showed some second-half life on offense against the Saints, but it was only after they blew chances to potentially tie a close game. Carolina’s defense gave them a chance, but the offense did not. Two lost fumbles, two three-and-outs and five – count ‘em, five! – fourth-down failures did the Panthers in, even if there were plays to be made. D.J. Chark couldn’t haul in a deep fourth-down pass that was on target right late in the second quarter, and Bryce Young overthrew Jonathan Mingo for a would-be TD right before the half. Young started the game 3-of-15 passing for 28 yards at the half, doing more early with his legs than his arm. He just couldn’t connect with open receivers downfield all game. The Panthers somehow were down only 14-6 with eight minutes left, but Raheem Blackshear fell down and couldn’t haul in Young’s on-target pass on fourth down. The Saints would score two TDs after that, and Carolina dropped its sixth straight game – and it hasn't scored more than 18 points in any of them.
- Saints defense stepped up on key plays but still too giving. Credit the Saints’ defense for making key stops all game while the offense failed to get much going. We’ll also lump in the special teams for its touchdown, which was a huge early play in a tight game. But it’s not as if the Saints turned in a heater defensively, as the Panthers had ample chances to make plays but just did not. Dropped passes, missed blocks and some luck were reasons why Carolina went 0 for 5 on fourth downs and scored only six points. The Panthers outgained the Saints by nearly 100 yards but lost the TD battle, 4-zip. The Saints’ run defense has been an issue for weeks, and they allowed 203 on the ground to the Panthers. Bryce Young scrambled effectively (and probably should have used his legs more), and Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders were both fairly effective running the ball. The bottom line is the score, but the Saints can’t celebrate this effort too much.
Next Gen stat of the game: Bryce Young averaged 13.4 air yards per attempt in Week 14, the fifth-most by any quarterback in a game this season. Young went 0 for 6 on deep pass attempts in the first half and 1 of 9 for 32 yards for the whole game (-24.2% CPOE).
NFL Research: The Saints’ 207 yards of total offense against the Panthers Sunday were the fewest the team accumulated in a victory since Week 12 of the 1997 NFL season against the Seahawks, when Mike Ditka was the Saints’ head coach.
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- QB reset does Wilson good. This was Zach Wilson’s best game of the season. The points didn’t happen right at the start, but he was smart in the pocket and precise with his throws. Especially under pressure, which mostly came early, Wilson used his signature mobility to evade rushers and find pass catchers -- open or not. He threw a few places where only his guys could get it, most notably on a third-and-12 scramble where he hit Garrett Wilson for 25 yards, and on a 24-yard dot on third-and-9 placed right over a defender’s back to Tyler Conklin. Following a scoreless first half (for both teams), Wilson delivered six scoring possessions for New York in the second half. The only second-half drive that stopped short of points was perhaps the most important indicator of Wilson’s mindset in the wake of a two-week benching. After two straight TD drives, Wilson fumbled -- and the Texans turned it into points. It was the type of mistake that might have unraveled a Jets’ victory in previous weeks. Instead, he came right back with a 10-play, 75-yard march to the end zone. Wilson finished 27 of 36 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and a 117.9 passer rating. It was his first 300-yard passing outing this season and his finest-rated performance. Whatever it means for his future, this was the Wilson the Jets have been hoping for.
- Houston’s ugly performance marred by injuries. The Texans missed a huge opportunity to bolster their playoff position against the seemingly lowly Jets. More importantly, though, Houston saw two of its biggest stars injured in a blowout loss -- one early and one late. C.J. Stroud, the runaway favorite for AP Rookie of the Year entering Week 14, entered concussion protocol after striking the back of his head hard against the ground following a fourth-quarter hit. His status will require watching moving forward, with a divisional matchup against the Titans upcoming. Houston’s offense was in disarray even before Stroud went down, though. With Dalton Schultz out and Tank Dell on injured reserve, the Texans needed Nico Collins to deliver. Instead, the breakout WR injured his calf and saw his day end after three snaps. Despite his early departure, he somehow still led the team in receiving yards -- with 13 on his lone reception -- until under a minute remained in the third quarter. The Texans’ other receiving threats were smothered throughout the afternoon, with seemingly every pass attempt being contested closely by a Jets defender. Outside of one scoring drive that started on a short field thanks to a Jets turnover, there was nothing doing for the Texans. Now, they’ll have to regroup and see where they stand with injuries moving forward.
- Jets defense shines in the rain. New York’s defense didn’t seem bothered by the heavy rain falling on MetLife Stadium for the duration of the contest. Perhaps it would have gone differently if Nico Collins did not leave after Houston’s first possession, but the Jets don’t need to worry themselves with hypotheticals after making the Texans offense miserable. Houston’s first eight drives ended in punts, and after the lone possession that resulted in points or went beyond 25 yards, its final three drives ended on downs. Of Stroud’s season-low 91 passing yards, 49 came on that lone TD drive, and even that small positive ended in a missed extra point. Quinnen Williams, Bryce Huff, Solomon Thomas and Will McDonald all logged sacks. Behind them, the secondary balled out with an absurd 10 passes defensed -- led by D.J. Reed’s three. The Texans had been averaging 432.8 yards per game over their last five contests. They limped out of the shellacking with a measly 135 against Gang Green.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Jets defense generated an 81.3% defensive success rate against the Texans, the fourth-highest defensive success rate by any defense in a game this season.
NFL Research: The Texans’ 54 net passing yards is the fewest for a Houston team since Week 14, 2003, against the Jaguars.