Jalen Hurts on Eagles' back-to-back blowout losses: 'It's something that we're going through, not necessarily stuck in'

Philly hasn't played a complete game in weeks, and all season has seemed a tad off. The Eagles barely eked out wins in previous contests, needing comebacks to beat Buffalo and Kansas City following the bye week.

Nick Sirianni's club has overcome inconsistent play in one aspect or another to stack wins all season. At times, the defense has gotten lit up. At others, the offense turned it over or couldn't gain traction. Early in the season, the other side of the ball picked up the other. The past two weeks, both sides cratered.

"We've got to internalize that and we've got to make sure that the adversity that we're facing right now, we're able to get through and make sure we get better from it," Sirianni said.

It's not panic time in Philly, despite the embarrassment to a division rival. Philly still sits at 10-3, and while they lost the lead in the NFC East for now, they still control their future in the division.

Looking at the larger picture, the Eagles came through their toughest five-game stretch 3-2. The final two being blowouts stings, but it's not a terrible outcome given that they could have conceivably gone 0-5.

"I think the biggest thing for this team now is really find out who the dudes are," veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. "I've been part of teams where the dudes in the locker room do something about it, and I've been on teams where it kind of crumbles. But now it's time to see the real leadership ... leaders on this team, myself included, step up and do something about it."