The First Read: Confidence rankings for eight division leaders entering final quarter of 2023 NFL season

Top threat in the division: Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

The Falcons split with the Buccaneers this season, but Tampa Bay just left Atlanta with a 29-25 win. Both teams are 6-7, so every week is critical from here on out. New Orleans, also 6-7, can't be ruled out either, though they've already lost head-to-head matchups with both Tampa and Atlanta. They'll have an opportunity to get even, though, with games against both to close out the campaign.





Most important game remaining: at Green Bay Packers (Week 15)

This one is big just because the Bucs need to reach .500. They haven’t been in that position since Oct. 22 -- when, ironically, they lost to Atlanta to fall to 3-3 -- and it surely would give them a major confidence boost coming down the stretch.





Biggest red flag: Inconsistency.

Like every other team in the NFC South, you don’t know what you’re going to get from week to week with this bunch. The Buccaneers have three wins in their last nine games -- after opening the season 3-1 -- and they’re likely heading for a first-round exit in the playoffs. The biggest reason to believe in them is their recent history. They’ve won the division two years in a row, and there are still a number of players left from the squad that won the Super Bowl in 2020. It also doesn’t hurt that the NFC South is so weak. Somebody has to win it, and the Bucs currently have the best shot.