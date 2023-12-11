Cowboys make statement with dominant win over Eagles, though some questions still remain

Jones said he still has questions, despite Sunday's victory. But he thinks his team will go to Buffalo with more confidence because of the win over the Eagles.

Some of Jones' few regrets as an owner center around his 2007 team, when the Cowboys seemed poised to win a Super Bowl with Tony Romo. They did not and Romo never won one. Jones was especially proud of that team but it pains him that Romo does not have a Super Bowl to his name. Now, Jones said Sunday, he thinks Prescott, who left the field to chants of "M-V-P," is "qualified in every way to have a Super Bowl in his career." He lauded how Prescott has embraced the adjustments that have been needed in the offense this season, and how he and the rest of the offense ground through the early bumps during the training.

Jones said he feels as good about this team as he has at any point this season, although he conceded he felt pretty good after the Cowboys destroyed the Giants in the season opener. "Visions of sugarplums," he said. That came crashing down a few weeks later against the 49ers.

This year could be different than 2007, though. That team had a home game in the divisional round. And they lost to the wild card, the New York Giants, who went on to win the Super Bowl that Jones was sure was in his team's reach. This year's team might have to replicate the Giants' path as a wild card. But Jones thinks a win like tonight's, against a vaunted opponent and under such odd circumstances, can carry the Cowboys forward. There are four games to go, but the Cowboys finally made their statement Sunday night. And they made it clearly.