2023 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) are questionable to return versus the Buccaneers.
- Carolina Panthers guard Justin McCray (calf) is doubtful to return versus the Saints.
- Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit is signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) was added to the injury report and is expected to play versus the Eagles, the team announced.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) is questionable to return versus the Jets.
- Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein (hip) is questionable to return versus the Ravens.