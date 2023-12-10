News roundup

2023 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 10, 2023 at 01:28 PM Updated: Dec 10, 2023 at 01:41 PM
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:

  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) are questionable to return versus the Buccaneers.
  • Carolina Panthers guard Justin McCray (calf) is doubtful to return versus the Saints.
  • Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit is signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
  • Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) was added to the injury report and is expected to play versus the Eagles, the team announced.
  • Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) is questionable to return versus the Jets.
  • Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein (hip) is questionable to return versus the Ravens.

