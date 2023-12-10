Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured index finger on throwing hand in loss vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's 24-7 loss against the Denver Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters.

Staley said that Herbert's prognosis is still to be determined, but a significant injury to his throwing hand with just four games remaining could be season-ending.

Herbert sustained the injury late in the second quarter while throwing a pass downfield in a crowded pocket. Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen pulled Herbert to the ground just before letting off the pass, which was incomplete.

Herbert was deemed questionable to return upon exiting the game. He was ruled out as the second half was underway.

Easton Stick came into the game for Herbert on the next Chargers possession, trailing, 7-0, and played the rest of the way as Los Angeles fell to its AFC West rival.

Herbert finished having completed 9 of 17 passes for 96 yards and an interception, while Stick ended the game with 179 yards on 13-of-24 passing.

This is the second time L.A.'s franchise QB has dealt with a hand injury this season.