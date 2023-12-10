Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured index finger on throwing hand in loss vs. Broncos

Published: Dec 10, 2023 at 06:10 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's 24-7 loss against the Denver Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters.

Staley said that Herbert's prognosis is still to be determined, but a significant injury to his throwing hand with just four games remaining could be season-ending.

Herbert sustained the injury late in the second quarter while throwing a pass downfield in a crowded pocket. Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen pulled Herbert to the ground just before letting off the pass, which was incomplete.

Herbert was deemed questionable to return upon exiting the game. He was ruled out as the second half was underway.

Easton Stick came into the game for Herbert on the next Chargers possession, trailing, 7-0, and played the rest of the way as Los Angeles fell to its AFC West rival.

Herbert finished having completed 9 of 17 passes for 96 yards and an interception, while Stick ended the game with 179 yards on 13-of-24 passing.

This is the second time L.A.'s franchise QB has dealt with a hand injury this season.

In Week 4, Herbert suffered a fractured middle finger on his left hand but didn't miss a play in the win over the Raiders. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, but this new injury is sure to affect his throwing, and it remains to be seen if or for how long it keeps him out moving forward.

Related Content

news

49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) ruled out vs. Raiders

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury he suffered early in the second quarter.
news

Browns announce QB Joe Flacco will remain starter for rest of 2023 season

The Cleveland Browns are sticking with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for the rest of the 2023 season, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Buccaneers, Bears, Ravens and Saints kicked off Week 14 Sunday's early slate with victories. 
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol following loss to Jets

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
news

Patriots eliminated from playoff contention at earliest point since 2000 season

Despite defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, the Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday due to the Cincinnati Bengals' victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Seahawks to start QB Drew Lock vs. 49ers with Geno Smith (groin) unable to play

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock will get the start for the injured Geno Smith (groin; questionable), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Titans-Dolphins, Packers-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down six things to watch for when the Tennessee Titans meet the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Giants host the Green Bay Packers in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) to start Sunday vs. Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active and will start in his team's Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, despite a high ankle sprain.