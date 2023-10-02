Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

After the Chargers held on to win the game -- in which Herbert did not miss a snap -- he took a lighthearted approach when asked about the injury, which he explained did not happen was a result of being stepped on.

"'Tis but a scratch, just a flesh wound," Herbert said on Sunday, quoting the British comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. "Got it stuck in the helmet. Thankful for all the doctors and all of the trainers out there that helped me get through that."

Herbert returned to the game wearing a glove and a splint on the affected finger, and was bothered by it enough to take his victory formation snaps from the shotgun.

It also wasn't the worst contact he'd received in that game. In the first half, former teammate and current Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery drilled Herbert when the quarterback was already out of bounds, causing a scuffle along the Chargers sideline and prompting officials to eject Tillery.