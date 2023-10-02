Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

Justin Herbert's worst throw of 2023 ended in an interception and an injury, but there's good news: He likely won't miss any game time.
Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand and a gruesome fingernail injury during Sunday's victory over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, and with the benefit of the Chargers' Week 5 bye ahead, the injury shouldn't cost Herbert any game action.
The injury occurred when Herbert's ill-fated, under-pressure pass landed in the arms of Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig, sparking a chaotic return effort in which Herbert ended up being blocked by both Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler, knocking the quarterback to the ground.
After the Chargers held on to win the game -- in which Herbert did not miss a snap -- he took a lighthearted approach when asked about the injury, which he explained did not happen was a result of being stepped on.
"'Tis but a scratch, just a flesh wound," Herbert said on Sunday, quoting the British comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. "Got it stuck in the helmet. Thankful for all the doctors and all of the trainers out there that helped me get through that."
Herbert returned to the game wearing a glove and a splint on the affected finger, and was bothered by it enough to take his victory formation snaps from the shotgun.
It also wasn't the worst contact he'd received in that game. In the first half, former teammate and current Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery drilled Herbert when the quarterback was already out of bounds, causing a scuffle along the Chargers sideline and prompting officials to eject Tillery.
As Herbert quipped afterward, though, he's as determined as the Black Knight from the legendary comedic scene, filled to the brim with confidence and determination. It required playing through a bit of pain Sunday, pain he'll hope dissipates by the time the Chargers host the Cowboys in Week 6.