NFL stats and records, Week 4: Bills, Josh Allen re-establish divisional dominance; Stefon Diggs ties record

1) Josh Allen and Co. re-established divisional dominance in a 48-20 win in Buffalo

Last week the Dolphins had a performance for the ages, scoring 70 points via 10 touchdowns. This week it was their opponent's turn to set records. The Bills have quietly won each of their last three games by at least 28 points, tied for the longest streak in the Super Bowl era. The only team in NFL history to win four consecutive games by at least 28 points was the 1942 Chicago Bears.

Allen finished Week 4's win with as many passing touchdowns as incompletions (four), ran in an 11-yard score and had a perfect passer rating (158.3).

The only other player in the Super Bowl era with four passing touchdowns, one rushing score and a perfect passer rating is Aaron Rodgers in Week 7, 2019 against the Raiders.