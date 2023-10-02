Around the NFL

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack notches six sacks, finishes one shy of record

Published: Oct 01, 2023 at 08:34 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Khalil Mack didn't have a sack this season entering Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher left Sunday's game just one shy of an NFL record.

Mack recorded a mind-spinning six sacks in the Bolts' 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is just one less than late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas' all-time single-game record of seven.

Mack is one of just five NFL players, including Thomas, to tally six sacks in an NFL game (sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982). The last to achieve the feat prior to Mack was the New York Giants' Osi Umenyiora in Week 4 of the 2007 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He'd been close the whole year, to having three monster games, he just, he was close," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after the contest. "Today he put it all together, but this guys one of the best edge players of the generation, he's still that guy. He's still that guy, and he just showed everybody 'I'm still that guy.'"

Related Links

Mack, playing against the Raiders team that drafted him, terrorized rookie Aidan O’Connell, who was making his first career start filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Just as impressive as Mack's individual success -- he had 10 tackles, 10 QB pressures and seven QB hits, per Next Gen Stats -- was the pivotal role it played in the Chargers edging the Raiders to improve to 2-2.

"He's one of our leaders, and [it was] one of those maestro performances, similar to Keenan [Allen] last week," Staley said. "He's one of the elite players in the game, he always has been, and he always will be as long as he's playing."

Related Content

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick suffers largest defeat of career in loss to Cowboys; Mac Jones to remain starting QB

The Patriots lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on Sunday, a game that featured the largest deficit of Bill Belichick's head-coaching career and another subpar performance from QB Mac Jones.
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reaches 200 career TD passes faster than any QB in history

Patrick Mahomes connected with Noah Gray for a 34-yard touchdown Sunday night against the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's landmark 200th career touchdown pass -- a feat he accomplished faster than any player in history. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks face the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."
news

Head coach Matt Eberflus after Bears blow 21-point lead: 'When you're 0-4, no one's done the job well enough'

Despite holding a three-touchdown lead after almost three quarters, the Bears lost to the previously winless Denver Broncos, 31-28, on Sunday to fall to 0-4 for the first since in 23 years.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on adjustments after loss to Texans: 'Hell yeah, we've got to make some changes'

The Pittsburgh Steelers found it impossible to generate anything of significance against the Houston Texans' bottom-10-ranked scoring defense, getting shut out of the end zone in a runaway 30-6 defeat in which the defense, for once, looked similarly lifeless.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in loss to Texans, will need to be evaluated 

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as he deals with a right shoulder injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ will start.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) expected to play vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) is expected to play for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is not expected to play. 