Chargers OLB Khalil Mack notches six sacks, finishes one shy of record

Mack recorded a mind-spinning six sacks in the Bolts' 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is just one less than late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas' all-time single-game record of seven.

Mack is one of just five NFL players, including Thomas, to tally six sacks in an NFL game (sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982). The last to achieve the feat prior to Mack was the New York Giants' Osi Umenyiora in Week 4 of the 2007 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.