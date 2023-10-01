News roundup

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Oct 01, 2023 at 01:40 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday:

  • Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) have been ruled out against the Browns.
  • Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) went to the locker room for an X-ray and is questionable to return against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is being evaluated for a head injury. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is being evaluated for an ankle injury after being carted off the field.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder) is questionable to return against the Vikings.
  • Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (rib) has been ruled out against the Titans. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to returnn.
  • Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (hip) has been ruled out against the Bears.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington suffered a knee injury against the Falcons and did not return.
  • Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) has been ruled out against the Bills.
  • New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) has been ruled out against the Buccaneers.
  • Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Cam Jurgens (foot) has been ruled out against the Commanders.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out against the Texans. Tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) and offensive tackle Dan Moore (knee) have also been ruled out against the Texans.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Saints. Safety Ryan Neal was evaluated for a concussion and ruled out.
  • Washington Commanders defensive back Quan Martin (thumb) is questionable to return against the Eagles.

