Steelers' team plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City, no injuries reported

Published: Sep 25, 2023 at 09:30 AM Updated: Sep 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM
NFL.com wire report

The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "everyone on the plane is safe and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today."

KDKA TV, which has a pair of journalists on the team plane, reported the plane landed in Kansas City just before 5 a.m. ET. The station reported the plane was dealing with an oil pressure failure in one of the engines.

As of 10 a.m. ET, the Steelers remain in K.C. with the hope that they will have a new plane and depart at around 12:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

The team was originally scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh around 5:30 a.m. ET after improving to 2-1 by holding off the Raiders.

Veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward had a little fun with the situation, joking on X with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift that the team needed a ride to Pittsburgh. Swift attended Kansas City’s blowout victory over Chicago on Sunday as a guest of Kelce's.

The Steelers were given Monday off by head coach Mike Tomlin. They travel to Houston on Oct. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

