Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Chiefs stomp Bears in Kansas City

Published: Sep 24, 2023 at 06:25 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all.

Call it what you want. It's out of the woods now.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to see the Kansas City Chiefs stomp Chicago Bears, 41-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Swift was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites on a sun-splashed afternoon in Kansas City.

Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumors have been flying about the pop superstar and the football player. They began when Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast that he was disappointed that he didn't have the chance to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour.

Then, during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce said: "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

Just about everyone has been trying to get the dirt on Swift and Kelce, even pestering his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for details. He was asked about the potential relationship on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

"I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," Jason Kelce said. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think that it's all 100% true."

Swift, whose expansive song catalog includes "Call It What You Want" and "Out of the Woods," is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Copyright by the 2023 Associated Press

