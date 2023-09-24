Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Chiefs stomp Bears in Kansas City

Then, during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce said: "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

Just about everyone has been trying to get the dirt on Swift and Kelce, even pestering his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for details. He was asked about the potential relationship on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

"I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," Jason Kelce said. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think that it's all 100% true."