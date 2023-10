Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury.

Pickett sustained the injury on a fourth-down sack by Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard at the tail end of the third quarter. Pickett required help to the sideline and was quickly ruled out by the team.

Mitchell Trubisky took over at QB with the Steelers trailing, 23-6.