Texans QB C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol following loss to Jets

The Texans' surprising loss to the Jets on Sunday came with a late injury included.
C.J. Stroud has entered the concussion protocol and the rookie quarterback will be evaluated throughout this upcoming week, head coach DeMeco Ryans announced following the defeat.
Stroud's neck whiplashed after taking a hit from Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams halfway through the fourth quarter. The rookie's head appeared to hit the turf hard upon being tackled to the ground.
Stroud writhed on the ground in pain before being attended by trainers, after which he was led to the blue tent for further testing and then continued to the locker room. He was deemed questionable upon exiting the game, but never returned.
"Yeah, on the hit with C.J., we got to block it better," Ryans told reporters after the game. "We can't allow them to get back to our quarterback. We have to block it better upfront."
Davis Mills entered in relief with a 24-6 deficit, going 1-of-5 passing for four yards in two possessions with the game already out of hand. The Jets went on to beat the Texans, 30-6.
Stroud, who was sacked four times by the Jets, finished 10 of 23 for 91 yards at the time of his exit, his lowest passing total through 13 games of his young career.
His recovery through concussion protocol will bear close watching as the Texans now sit at 7-6, fighting for a playoff berth with all four of their remaining games coming against AFC opponents.