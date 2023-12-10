Texans QB C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol following loss to Jets

Stroud writhed on the ground in pain before being attended by trainers, after which he was led to the blue tent for further testing and then continued to the locker room. He was deemed questionable upon exiting the game, but never returned.

"Yeah, on the hit with C.J., we got to block it better," Ryans told reporters after the game. "We can't allow them to get back to our quarterback. We have to block it better upfront."

Davis Mills entered in relief with a 24-6 deficit, going 1-of-5 passing for four yards in two possessions with the game already out of hand. The Jets went on to beat the Texans, 30-6.

Stroud, who was sacked four times by the Jets, finished 10 of 23 for 91 yards at the time of his exit, his lowest passing total through 13 games of his young career.