Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) ruled out vs. Raiders

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury he suffered early in the second quarter. He was transported to a local hospital for precaution, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Jefferson finished with two receptions for 27 yards in his first game back since being out the last seven games due to a hamstring injury.

Jefferson was injured while making an impressive 15-yard catch down the middle of the field. Raiders safety Marcus Epps delivered a perfectly-timed hit as Jefferson came down with the ball.

The Vikings' star wideout writhed on the ground before heading to the sideline and into the blue medical tent for evaluation. The game was tied at zero upon Jefferson's exit.