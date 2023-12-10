Around the NFL

Seahawks to start QB Drew Lock vs. 49ers with Geno Smith (groin) unable to play

Published: Dec 10, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Seattle will have to endure a rematch with the 49ers without its QB1.

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock will get the start on Sunday with Geno Smith (groin; questionable) unable to go, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Smith has since been declared inactive by the Seahawks, but the team will at least have running backs Kenneth Walker (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee), both of whom are active.

Smith hurt his groin in Thursday's practice, which afterward saw him listed as a limited participant, and he did not practice Friday. Unfortunately, the extra rest was not enough, putting Lock in line for his first start as a Seahawk.

Replacing Smith, who has thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, will provide Lock with his first extended action since his days in Denver.

Lock did not take a regular-season snap in 2022, Smith's breakout Pro Bowl season, and he's gone 4 of 12 for 66 yards and an interception across two appearances this year.

It'll prove quite a test for the backup as the hosting 49ers are one of the hottest teams in football with a four-game winning streak, including a 31-13 Thanksgiving Day drubbing of Seattle.

Although the NFC West appears to be slipping away -- the Seahawks sit in third and three games behind San Francisco with five left to play -- Seattle still has everything to play for from the NFC's No. 9 seed, two shy of the conference's final playoff spot.

Lock and Co. will look to score some payback when the Seahawks (6-6) and 49ers (9-3) kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Titans-Dolphins, Packers-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down six things to watch for when the Tennessee Titans meet the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Giants host the Green Bay Packers in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) to start Sunday vs. Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active and will start in his team's Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, despite a high ankle sprain.
news

Zach Ertz had serious conversations with six teams in playoff hunt; free-agent TE remains patient

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz has had serious conversations with six teams in the playoff hunt, but remains patient as he seeks the right fit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday,
news

Injury roundup: Saints QB/TE Hill not expected to play vs. Panthers, but WR Chris Olave should be good to go

New Orleans Saints quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill is not expected to play Sunday versus the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. In addition, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is likely going to be out, while wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle) should be able to play, according to Rapoport.
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

NFL concludes Bengals were compliant with injury report policy in regard to QB Joe Burrow's wrist injury

The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw fined

After last week's sideline altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for his hit on DeVonta Smith, per Pelissero.