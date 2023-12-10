2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Titans-Dolphins, Packers-Giants on Monday night

NFL fans will be treated to not one but two games on Monday night, ending Week 14 with a pair of prime-time showdowns.

The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (4-8), pitting the team currently holding onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC against a squad at the bottom of the AFC South, respectively. The Dolphins are coming off of their third straight win, a 45-15 walloping of the Washington Commanders, while the Titans head to Miami on the heels of a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Colts.

Monday's other matchup features the Green Bay Packers (6-6) and the New York Giants (4-8). The Packers have clawed their way back into the NFC playoff picture behind a three-game win streak, including victories over the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants also come into Monday's game on a streak, having won their last two games behind former third-string rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, before going on bye in Week 13.