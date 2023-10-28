Dolphins activate CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) off injured reserve

Jalen Ramsey expressed his motivation for a quick return from knee surgery three months ago. That goal may be fully realized come Sunday afternoon.
The Miami Dolphins activated Ramsey off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for the All-Pro cornerback to potentially make his season debut against the New England Patriots.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that Ramsey will play if all goes well in pre-game workouts.
It would not only be a 2023 debut for Ramsey but his first game with the Dolphins, who acquired the All-Pro CB in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams early this offseason.
