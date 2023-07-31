'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return
Jalen Ramsey was initially given a December return timeline after undergoing a full meniscus repair this past Friday, but the Dolphins cornerback is trying to beat that expectation. Head coach Mike McDaniel kicked off Monday morning by announcing there was no additional damage found in Ramsey's left knee and that he expects the three-time All-Pro to be 100% upon his return this season. McDaniel went on to share a conversation he had with the Ramsey this past weekend, saying the CB told him he'd beat any timeline by a month. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Inside Training Camp Live that Ramsey is already back in the building, indicating the 28-year-old's motivation to make his Miami debut sooner rather than later. The Dolphins signed Eli Apple in the wake of Ramsey's injury and are poised to be careful with their big trade acquisition this offseason. Ramsey's impending return on its current timeline would be a boon for a Miami playoff run, but getting their might require a quicker rebound in a stacked AFC East division.
Panthers' Vonn Bell sees some Joe Burrow in Bryce Young
Vonn Bell saw the rise of Joe Burrow first-hand during the last three years in Cincinnati. The new Panthers safety sees some of the same qualities in Bryce Young. Joining Inside Training Camp Live on Monday, Bell was asked how the Panthers' No. 1 overall pick has fared so far in his few NFL practices in comparison to 2020's top selection. "It's pretty much the same," Bell told NFL Network's Sara Walsh and Marc Ross. "They just want to prove themselves at first and let their play do the talking, then they go ease into the leadership role and whatnot. So, they're just trying to get their feet down, just really get out there and show the guys who they are and just showing up every day to work just trying to be a pro. But they're very similar and phenomenal talents, for sure." Bell said Young is looking more comfortable in the pocket compared to a typical rookie quarterback, and the 21-year-old is already misleading defenders with his eyes and taking advantage with his ability to throw on the run. "He's doing some things that can't be coached." Bell said. "It's just natural. He's very comfortable, he's got an arm, for sure, and he's a natural playmaker."
Bills' defense begins adjustment for 2023
Buffalo's defense has been a perennial feature within the league's top defensive rankings in recent seasons. The unit will have to adjust for that to happen again in 2023. Following the offseason exits of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds -- the play-calling battery for the Bills' D the past five seasons -- Buffalo is well-equipped for such a change with head coach Sean McDermott taking over as DC for a unit that's filled with returning veterans. The same goes for the Bills' ongoing competition at cornerback. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero pointed out on Inside Training Camp Live that Monday that Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford are all competing for that starting spot opposite Tre'Davious White. The trio of young CBs all have plenty of experience and a great opportunity to shine behind the Bills' impressive defensive front. Von Miller, the star of Buffalo's pass rush, is also preparing for a return from last year's season-ending ACL tear and general manager Brandon Beane is hoping he can play in Week 1. "I think it's definitely a possibility," Beane told Pelissero on ITC Live. "Not saying he would do it for sure, not saying he wouldn't. We're not quite there yet. But have not ruled out that he could play Week 1, if he gets cleared by doctors."
Dalton Kincaid impressing, replenishing Bills
First-round tight end Dalton Kincaid will be the featured newcomer for the Bills offense in 2023. Joining Inside Training Camp Live on Monday, teammate Dawson Knox said the rookie has been "impressive" so far. "Just very natural route-running, very natural hands," Knox told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "He's got a great feel for what the defense is doing, which is very rare for a rookie to come in because NFL defenses are really hard to read. They're good at disguising, especially coach McDermott's defense." Kincaid's on-field abilities appear to match his attention to detail off the field, according to Knox, who admitted the rookie has been going overboard with his rookie duties of replenishing the TE room with snacks and coffee. "He's great -- he goes over the top -- he's always asking what he can do," Knox said. "Sometimes we got to be like, 'Dude, you're good -- don't worry about it.'" Added Knox: "(Kincaid) just does everything right. Great dude to hang around. He's the type of guy you just want to do well, as well, because he's just a good dude."
Top-five defense in Dallas?
Mike McCarthy on Monday stated his belief that the Cowboys have "the makings of a top-five defense." That isn't exactly coach-speak considering NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah echoed that sentiment on Inside Training Camp Live, saying Dallas has "easily one of the five most talented defensive rosters in the NFL." Dan Quinn's squad didn't make that upper echelon of defensive rankings in 2022 but has led the NFL in takeaways the past two seasons combined. The Cowboys' emerging defensive play coincides with the arrival of Micah Parsons, who Jeremiah says is "arguably the most talented defensive player in the NFL." McCarthy's statement was before the team's first padded practice of the season, which will be crucial to see where the defense is at this stage, especially for rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who McCarthy says is "here to dominate the A-gap." Smith may very well be the missing piece that puts Dallas' defense among the NFL's best.
A brush with Lamar Jackson
The star power of Lamar Jackson in the greater Baltimore area knows no bounds. Just ask this young man who was in awe once catching a high five from the Ravens quarterback as he made his entrance onto the practice field. To his parents' dismay, he may never wash that hand again.