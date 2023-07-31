'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change

Vonn Bell saw the rise of Joe Burrow first-hand during the last three years in Cincinnati. The new Panthers safety sees some of the same qualities in Bryce Young. Joining Inside Training Camp Live on Monday, Bell was asked how the Panthers' No. 1 overall pick has fared so far in his few NFL practices in comparison to 2020's top selection. "It's pretty much the same," Bell told NFL Network's Sara Walsh and Marc Ross. "They just want to prove themselves at first and let their play do the talking, then they go ease into the leadership role and whatnot. So, they're just trying to get their feet down, just really get out there and show the guys who they are and just showing up every day to work just trying to be a pro. But they're very similar and phenomenal talents, for sure." Bell said Young is looking more comfortable in the pocket compared to a typical rookie quarterback, and the 21-year-old is already misleading defenders with his eyes and taking advantage with his ability to throw on the run. "He's doing some things that can't be coached." Bell said. "It's just natural. He's very comfortable, he's got an arm, for sure, and he's a natural playmaker."